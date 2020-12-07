Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams Named A Doak Walker Semi-Finalist

Notre Dame back Kyren Williams was named one of ten semi-finalists for the Doak Walker Award

The breakout season for Notre Dame sophomore running back Kyren Williams is getting postseason recognition, as the talented Irish runner was named one of ten semi-finalists for the Doak Walker Award.

This is the award that goes to the nation's top running back, and Williams stacks up relatively well with the nation's top players at the position.

Williams entered the season with just four career carries after taking a redshirt season in 2019. He broke out immediately this fall, rushing for 112 yards and two scores in the 27-13 season-opening victory over Duke. Williams also hauled in two passes for 93 yards in the win.

The St. Louis native never really had that big game that can burst a player onto the scene. What we saw from Williams was a consistently high level of play, as the sophomore rushed for at least 110 yards in six of the team's 10 games. Williams had a season high of 185 yards in the team's win against Florida State.

He had at least two touchdowns in half of Notre Dame's game this season. Williams had three rushing touchdowns in the 47-40 double overtime victory over Clemson and had three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the 31-17 win over North Carolina.

Williams averaged 132 rushing yards (5.7 YPC) and three total touchdowns in the wins over Clemson and North Carolina, the two ranked opponents the Irish played this season.

Williams absolutely belongs on this list, but the decision to include Muhammed Ibrahim (five games played) and Jermar Jefferson (four games played) while not including South Carolina's Kevin Harris (1,138 rushing yards, 16 total touchdowns) or Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert (1,020 rushing yards, 7.6 yards per carry, eight touchdowns) was head scratching to say the least.

