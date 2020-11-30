Notre Dame's Kyren Williams and Liam Eichenberg Named ACC Players of the Week

Notre Dame earned a huge victory this past weekend when it went on the road and beat the North Carolina Tar Heels by an impressive 31-17 margin.

Running back Kyren Williams and offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg were named players of the week for their performances in the win. Williams won the running back honor outright, while Eichenberg shared the honors with Georgia Tech left tackle Zach Quinney.

Here is the analysis of Williams:

"Recorded 23 rushes for 124 yards and two touchdowns and four receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown in No. 2 Notre Dame’s 31-17 victory over No. 19 North Carolina • Williams’ three touchdowns ranked tied for third among all FBS players on the weekend, and was the only FBS player with three or more touchdowns this weekend to have at least one receiving and one rushing touchdown • Friday marked Williams’ fifth 100-yard rushing performance of the season, which ties for most in the ACC."

Here is the analysis of Eichenberg:

"Led an offensive line that paved the way for 478 yards of total offense (199 rushing with three touchdowns, 279 passing with one touchdown) and 35:04 time of possession in a 31-17 win over No. 19 North Carolina • The Fighting Irish have now won the time of possession battle in eight of nine games this season and average 34:12 per game, which continues to lead the ACC by more than two minutes per game, and ranks 10th among all FBS teams • The Irish posted four touchdown drives of at least 75 yards Friday, including a season-long 97-yard scoring drive."

Williams and Eichenberg certainly earned their honors, but the one interesting aspect was that no Notre Dame defender earned an honor after the tremendous performance by that unit, which is what fueled the victory.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletterN