    • November 18, 2021
    Kyren Williams Being Left Off The Doak Walker List Is A Massive Oversight

    Kyren Williams was surprisingly left off the Doak Walker Award semi-finalists lists, which is puzzling
    It’s hard to ignore awards for your players and coaches.

    Sometimes I understand why some deserving people are left off the list of nominees and why other people might get nominated.

    That’s why Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was surprised that redshirt sophomore running back Kyren Williams wasn’t named one of the 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the best college running back. 

    On the one hand, Kelly doesn’t want to over-emphasize individual awards.

    On the other hand, come on.

    Williams has to be one of the top 10 running backs in the country.

    “Certainly, it’s very surprising, “ Kelly said. “The post-season awards for me going back to the last five or six years going back to Quenton Nelson and the Outland Trophy have been a myriad of confusing and not really sure what the criteria are anymore. Look, I’m very respectful of all those that have been awarded those trophies and those that have been nominated for them. Our players seem to not be significant in these for some reason.”

    Not including him lessens the credibility of the people in charge of making the nominees. Williams has rushed for 872 yards on 174 carries with 10 touchdowns. He has caught 36 passes for 308 yards with three touchdowns. That’s second on the team in overall receptions. Williams has also returned 11 punts for 118 yards. His 91-yard touchdown run against North Carolina will reach legendary status.

    Kelly added that the quality of Notre Dame’s schedule doesn’t seem to factor in who gets on the list.

    “The competition that we play every week, that doesn't seem to be a factor,” he said. “Stats are very important. It is what it is. It’s disappointing. Our guys do very well moving forward. I’m a big believer in how you can not look at the entirety of your work, who we play, how we play, and the consistency of our play over (time). We’ll just keep playing and look for teamwork then.”

