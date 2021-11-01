Kyren Williams Is On A Strong Three-Game Run

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams is on a strong three-game stretch that is one of the best of the Brian Kelly era

If there is such a thing as being in the zone on the football field, what Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams is doing would certainly qualify.

Since Notre Dame picked up its first and so far only loss of the season against Cincinnati, the Irish running back has been on a tear, and he's gotten better and better - and more productive - in each game.

Williams played well in the win over Virginia Tech despite missing some time with an injury. The junior rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries and caught five passes for 26 yards while scoring twice in the comeback victory.

Williams really started to heat up coming out of the bye week, racking up 138 yards (5.5 YPC) and two touchdowns on the ground and hauling in six passes for 42 yards through the air in the 31-16 win over USC.

As good as he was in those wins, the St. Louis native had hands down the best game of his career in the 44-34 win over North Carolina. Williams rushed for 199 yards on just 22 carries (9.0 YPC) and a score.

His performance is one of the best three-game running stretches of the Brian Kelly era, if not the best. Here are the other contenders:

Best Three Game Rushing Stretches

Josh Adams - 2017 - 59 carries, 511 yards, 8.7 YPC, 5 TD

CJ Prosise - 2015 - 54 carries, 502 yards, 9.3 YPC, 6 TD

Josh Adams - 2017 - 56 carries, 443 yards, 7.9 YPC, 2 TD

Kyren Williams - 2021 - 66 carries, 418 yards, 6.3 YPC, 4 TD

Tony Jones Jr. - 2019 - 50 carries, 409 yards, 8.2 YPC, 3 TD

Dexter Williams - 2018 - 62 carries, 400 yards, 6.5 YPC, 6 TD

Statistically other backs have been better, but when you look at the context a case needs to be made for Williams having the most impressive stretch.

Adams played behind the nation's best offensive line, a line that featured two future Top 10 NFL Draft picks and two more blockers that have started games in the NFL. He had a strong 2017 season, but his success was fueled by an elite line.

The same is true of Prosise in 2015 when he put up special numbers in a stretch against Virginia, Georgia Tech and UMass. Prosise was running behind an elite offense line that had three future Top 10 NFL Draft picks and a center that went onto become a multi-year NFL starter.

Williams, however, is running behind a line that has played solid in recent games, but it's one that has been bad most of the season. Even during the "good stretch," the Irish line hasn't come close to playing as well as the 2015 or 2017 lines, or even the 2018-19 lines.

Williams has had plenty of opportunities to call out his line, which got him beat up for much of the season. But Williams, a team captain, kept being complementary of his blockers publicly, he kept battling and when his line finally started to show signs of life he took advantage and has played brilliant football in the last three games.

Notre Dame will need Williams to continue playing at a high level, but we can all sit back and enjoy the performance he's had in recent games.

