Notre Dame Lands Four 2022 Signees In Final SI99 Rankings

Notre Dame had four players ranked in the final SI99 rankings for the 2022 class

Notre Dame landed four signees from its 2022 class in the final SI99 rankings. The Fighting Irish landed Tobias Merriweather, Jaylen Sneed, Josh Burnham and Tyson Ford in the final rankings, and Aiden Gobaira was in the "just out" group.

Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather was the highest ranked Notre Dame signee in the SI99 rankings, checking in at No. 47 overall. It's the highest ranking of Merriweather by any recruiting service. The 6-4, 185-pound wideout has a unique combination of size, speed and technical savviness. He's arguably the best prep receiver to sign with Notre Dame since Michael Floyd all the way back in 2008.

Hilton Head (S.C.) High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed is a consensus Top 100 recruit, and he checked in at No. 51 overall in the SI99 rankings. Sneed racked up 76 tackles and 18 tackles for loss during his senior season, and he also rushed for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns as a quarterback.

Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham checks in at No. 86 in the final SI99 rankings after a brilliant senior season. Burnham registered 102 tackles and 12 tackles for loss on defense and rushed for 1,516 yards and 29 touchdowns to go with 955 passing yards and 14 more touchdowns as a quarterback. Burnham was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.

St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs standout end Tyson Ford is the fourth player in the rankings, checking in at No. 91 overall. The 6-5, 260-pound edge defender finished his final season with 58 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his final campaign.

Chantilly (Va.) High School standout edge rusher Aiden Gobaira finished just outside the SI99 and was part of a group of 10 players that were the "Next 10" recruits in the rankings.



Sneed, Burnham, Ford and Gobaira are all early enrollees for Notre Dame and are all already on campus. Merriweather will arrive this summer.

