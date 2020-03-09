Last Chance U: Five Veterans With A Final Opportunity To Make An Impact

Every football team is made up of different types of players. There are veterans who continue their previous success, young talented players that step up and then there are the last chance players.

Those are veterans who either played very little, or had limited success, that step up and become difference makers in their final seasons.

We saw it at running back the last two seasons with Tony Jones Jr. and Dexter Williams, we saw it with Miles Boykin two seasons ago, we saw it with Jonas Gray back in 2011 and we saw it with Ben Koyack in 2014. On defense, Asmar Bilal made huge strides as a senior this past fall, and we saw it with Romeo Okwara in 2015.

There are five seniors that enter the spring with an opportunity to be the next “last chance” player to emerge as a difference maker, but strong springs will be needed to get on track to be that player.

OFFENSE

JAVON McKINLEY, WIDE RECEIVER — It’s safe to say that up to this point McKinley has not lived up to his prep billing. A dominant high school wideout that Rivals ranked as the nation’s No. 59 overall player and I graded as the No. 2 player in the Notre Dame 2016 recruiting class, McKinley failed to catch a single pass in his first three seasons.

He showed flashes last season, hauling in 11 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns before his season ended with another injury, which has been an issue for McKinley throughout his career.

Head coach Brian Kelly provided some potentially good news following the first spring practice when he announced he did not expect any issues from the school when it comes to McKinley getting a fifth season. That is not what sources reported back in the early winter, so if Kelly is correct it would provide a major boost to the offense.

McKinley showed off downfield one-on-one skills and the ability to make plays after the catch last fall, and his blocking showed major improvement. His usage and targets were inconsistent, but when he was targeted the Corona, Calif. made plays. McKinley was a standout during the first spring practice by using those same traits.

If he is brought back and finally taps into his full potential - and stays healthy - McKinley could be poised for a highly productive final season.

JAFAR ARMSTRONG, RUNNING BACK — Armstrong came to Notre Dame as a wide receiver but moved to running back for the 2018 season, and he showed potential. Armstrong racked up 383 yards on the ground that season while averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scoring seven rushing touchdowns. Armstrong also caught 14 passes for 159 yards.

After Williams departed for the NFL, Armstrong and Jones were expected to form a potent one-two punch, but Armstrong suffered another injury on the opening drive of the season. Armstrong missed the next four games and was never the same, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry in the final eight games.

There are two keys for Armstrong. One, he must stay healthy. Twice in the last two seasons he seemed on the verge of breaking out, and both times he was injured and never looked the same when he returned.

Two, he must show more natural running back skills. Armstrong tends to be impatient as a runner, which is expected when someone makes the transition to the running back. Now that he’s in his third year at the position it’s time that he started to show the necessary patience and decision making of a running back.

If Armstrong can stay healthy and mature his game this spring the running back position will be in good position heading into the fall.

BROCK WRIGHT, TIGHT END — Like McKinley, Wright came to Notre Dame with a great pedigree. Wright was ranked as the top player in the 2017 class according to Rivals, ESPN and Scout, but he’s caught just four passes in his first three seasons.

With former classmate Cole Kmet off early to the NFL, Wright will get a chance to finally step into the lead role at tight end. He’ll have his work cut out for him with junior Tommy Tremble and incoming freshmen Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman at the position.

I expect Tremble to be the top pass catcher at the position, but there could be a very important role for Wright. The veteran tight end has the skills to be as strong blocker and in past springs we’ve seen him be highly effective working the middle of the field. If Wright can finally be a more consistent in the run game and clean up his route technique he could finish his career on a high note.

DEFENSE

SHAUN CRAWFORD, CORNERBACK — When Crawford has been healthy he’s been a highly effective player at Notre Dame. He’s truly a medical marvel. The vast majority of athletes would have a very hard time coming back from a pair of torn ACLs and a torn Achilles.

Crawford’s reps were limited last season as he worked his way back to good health. But when he was on the field he was a quality player as both a run defender and cover man. The question surrounding him now is can he get back to being a full-time player.

If he can, Crawford could lock down a starting cornerback role. If he can get back to the player he was in 2016 before his Achilles injury he could be a standout. I’d be shocked if Crawford was ever that player again, but he’s made a career out of doing things I never thought he could do.

A question I have about the defense in 2020 is will it continue to be field-boundary or will the coaches shift to more of a left-right alignment. If it remains field-boundary, Crawford could easily slide into the boundary cornerback position. I know he lacks ideal height, but Crawford has outstanding length for his size, he’s smart and he’s a quality tackler.

A healthy and full-speed Crawford that is able to play 60 or more snaps in the game does a lot to answer the question marks at cornerback.

JORDAN GENMARK HEATH, LINEBACKER — When the defense lined up in practice one, the first Buck linebacker to take the field was Genmark Heath. The former safety enters his final season at Notre Dame, and I’m sure his hope is that he can put it all together and win the starting Buck job much like Bilal did a season ago.

Genmark Heath is a quality athlete and a willing tackler. Despite his safety background he’s been much better against the run as a linebacker than he has been in coverage. If he’s going to win the starting Buck job he needs to become more assignment sound, shore up his tackling and improve in coverage.

The presence of talented younger players at the position will likely make Genmark Heath more of a rotation player than the every-down linebacker that Bilal was, but a strong final campaign from the native of Sweden could give the Irish a thumper at Buck linebacker. Genmark Heath could also provide leadership at the position.