Last Chance U: Notre Dame Defense Has Several Veterans Entering A Final Important Period

It happens every year, a career backup becomes an impact starter, or a veteran whose career has considered a disappointment finishes things off with a bang. Not only do they make for great stories, those types of late career break outs also have have a significant impact on the football team.

There are four defenders I have in view as being in one of these two categories, and Notre Dame will benefit greatly from each of them taking advantage of their last chance to shine.

Houston Griffith, Safety

If Griffith were a three-star recruit his career would be viewed quite differently. The Chicago native would be viewed as a solid but unspectacular member of the secondary rotation going all the way back to his freshman season. But Griffith was a Top 100 recruit, and in that view his career has been considered a disappointment, as Griffith has never been able to hold down a starting role for any length of time and he hasn't been much of a playmaker.

After moving around during the first half of his career, Griffith has finally been able to settle in at safety, and during this offseason he has emerged as a team leader. He was instrumental in recruiting All-American Brandon Joseph as a grad transfer .... to play Griffith's position. That's putting the team first, and sources indicate that Griffith has been a take charge player in the weight room and in workouts for the Irish.

Now Griffith needs to take that and translate it onto the field. A smart and heady player, Griffith needs to finally start to make plays while eliminating the occasional big play he's given up in the past. He'll be battling with juniors Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts, and classmate DJ Brown for a spot in the safety rotation.

Griffith will need a strong spring in order to lock down a spot higher in that rotation, and he enters the spring behind Joseph and likely Henderson. If he has a strong spring session he'll give the defense another veteran with the tools to make plays on the backend, which is the biggest concern for the defense heading into the 2022 season.

I still have faith that Griffith has more to give Notre Dame than what we've seen, and if I'm right the defense will be much better off for it.

TaRiq Bracy, Cornerback

Bracy is another player that has been a four-year contributor, and for about a season and a half he was a starter. There have been some good moments for Bracy, but he's far too erratic to be considered a weapon in the defense. Bracy is one of the best athletes on the team, but he's never been able to turn his athleticism into consistent production on the field.

When Bracy is on he uses that speed to be a sticky cover man, but his lack of size and ball skills, and his inconsistent technique has often gotten him in trouble, especially against bigger receivers.

The Covid 19 eligibility that was granted to all players during the 2020 season has given both Griffith, Bracy and Bo Bauer (see below) an extra season of eligibility. Is that extra year what Bracy needs to finally tap into his full potential? That remains to be seen, but if it happens it would be a huge boost to the defense.

Bracy emerging as a legitimate every down cornerback could allow the staff to move Clarence Lewis around in ways that limit his exposure to the matchups he struggles with and also gives Note Dame a cornerback that can flat out run. Against the bigger corners Notre Dame could put Lewis back outside and move Bracy back into the slot, but against faster wideouts, like the ones Notre Dame will face against Ohio State, USC and Clemson it would give the defense a huge boost in speed and cover ability.

A cornerback tandem of Bracy and Cam Hart would give the Irish a huge boost in speed compared to last year, when Bracy was a nickel and rotation player.

Bo Bauer, Linebacker

Bauer is an intriguing player in that he's been a fixture at Notre Dame going back to his freshman season, but he's never been "the guy" at linebacker. Te'von Coney locked down the Mike spot during Bauer's first season in South Bend, and Drew White manned it the last three seasons.

Based on last year's depth chart it would seem that Bauer is poised to take over at Mike, but will that happen? Does the staff have enough faith in him to hand the keys to the defense over to him, or will it move a player like JD Bertrand to Mike in order to compete with Bauer? That remains to be seen, and Bauer's play this spring will determine not only if he's a starter, but how much he'll be in the rotation.

An underrated athlete, Bauer has the size (233 pounds), length and speed to be a highly productive player at Mike, and he certainly adds boosts in those areas compared to White. The reason White started over him, however, is that White was far more consistent and showed a better grasp of the defense.

Bauer can make some very impressive plays at linebacker, but he'll also make some head scratching reads and completely miss a gap, which opens up huge run lanes. You can't have a Mike make those kinds of mistakes. If he can clean up that part of his game Bauer will not only play a lot at Mike, he'll be an impact player at Mike.

The physical tools are there, and Bauer gets one final chance to show he has the other tools needed to thrive at such an important position. If the answer is positive the linebacker rotation with he and Marist Liufau will give the defense a serious infusion in length, speed and playmaking ability, and then Bertrand can be a guy that plays both spots much like Coney and Green Martini played in 2017 when they rotated who started, but along with Nyles Morgan they formed a highly productive trio at linebacker.

Jacob Lacey, Defensive Tackle

I don't like to put the same player in multiple articles like this, and I had Lacey in the breakout players category, but he also belongs here. I have a lot of confidence that a now healthy Lacey is going to have a very strong senior season, but it's also a projection, and Lacey still has a lot to prove.

Lacey has to stay healthy, he needs to be able to up his reps while maintaining his conditioning, and he has to start making more plays. I have no doubt he can do it, but now he has to show it during the spring. A strong spring not only locks him into the starting lineup, but it gives the defense a possible upgrade at nose guard compared to recent seasons.

If Lacey can't stay healthy or doesn't become a more productive player on the ball he'll still be in the rotation, but he'll lose reps to Howard Cross III and he'll need to fend off young players like Gabriel Rubio and Aiden Keanaaina.

