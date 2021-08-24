Notre Dame Veterans Will Anchor The Irish Defense In 2021

Notre Dame has a number of veterans that will serve as anchors for the 2021 Irish defense

The recent run we’ve seen from Notre Dame has been largely fueled by its defense, and every year new faces emerge to lead that unit. It seems every year a veteran player steps into the spotlight and becomes a key cog in the unit’s success.

A number of veteran players enter the 2021 season with opportunities to make an impact, or in some cases to leave a lasting mark on the program with a strong final campaign.

MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA, DEFENSIVE END

Tagovailoa-Amosa has been an integral part of the Notre Dame interior rotation for three seasons, registering 55 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 38 career games. Never a volume producer, Tagovailoa-Amosa was a high-motor player that did his job game after game.

Now a fifth-year senior, Tagovailoa-Amosa is now learning a new position. He dropped over 20 pounds this offseason and enters the 2021 season as Notre Dame's starting big end. Now an edge player, Tagovailoa-Amosa must become a more productive player than he's been as an interior defender. The lost weight should allow him to be quicker and more disruptive, and he's stepping into a position that was manned by a pair of ends that were drafted in each of the last two years.

I fully expect Tagovailoa-Amosa be a stout edge defender, but the question is can he also enhance his pass rushing repertoire. During his four seasons inside he wasn't much of a playmaker when it came to stops behind the line or sacks, but he flashed that ability in the spring. If Tagovailoa-Amosa can provide a pass rush from the big end spot he'll finish his career with a bang, something the defense needs from that spot.

Tagovailoa-Amosa was named a captain for a reason, so the leadership will be there. Now we get to see if he can also be an impact defender.

DREW WHITE, LINEBACKER

White has been a solid player the last two seasons, racking up 136 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. He was really good in his first season as a starter, racking up 80 tackles and 8.0 tackles for loss during the 2019 season. White improved throughout the season and went into 2020 with high expectations.

White underachieved a bit last season despite impressive numbers (56 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss). He provided more disruptive plays in the pass game but his run game production took a big step back. White made far too many assignment mistakes and he missed far too many tackles. At times it seemed White was so busy worrying about protecting the other inside backers that it resulted in him making too many mistakes.

Now a captain, Notre Dame needs White to play a much cleaner game inside, especially against the run. If he can do that and continue to provide a good pass rush the fifth-year senior could have a big season inside.

JUSTIN ADEMILOLA, DEFENSIVE END

Ademilola likely won't be a starter for Notre Dame this season, but the front is going to play a heavy rotation, and Ademilola can play all over. He doesn't get as much hype as his brother, but Ademilola is a strong, fundamentally sound player that seems to have gained a step this offseason.

Ademilola spent last season playing big end, the same position he played in the spring. During fall camp he has spent most of his time playing Vyper, and despite missing a week with a hamstring injury he has been one of the standouts on defense throughout camp.

Expect to see Ademilola be used as a jack-of-all trades, and don't be surprised if he becomes a key cog in what is expected to be one of the strengths of the team in 2021.

There are a couple more seniors that will play key roles in 2021, but we'll discuss them in future articles this week.

