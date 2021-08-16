Notre Dame is over a week into its 2021 fall camp, and the squad is working hard to get ready for the season opener against Florida State. Like everyone else that is just a week into fall camp, Notre Dame is still a work in progress, but the team is battling hard and both sides of the ball are improving according to various sources.

Irish Breakdown has spoken with a number of sources to get the latest information about the team through the first eight practices. You can read the practice nuggets and intel on the Irish Breakdown premium message board, and the specific link can be found here:

IB INSIDER: Latest Intel From Notre Dame Fall Camp

There are nuggets about how well quarterbacks Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner are performing, what we are hearing about the Irish receivers - including one wideout that sources say had a great weekend on the field, how the guard position is going so far in camp, the tight ends that are making moves, a couple of sophomores that are performing well early on at defensive line and the Will linebacker position.

