Latest On Notre Dame's Coaching Moves

Notre Dame is still in the process of putting its 2022 coaching staff together, and on the same day it lost a coach from the current staff it added another. In our latest show we talk about who is coming, who is going, and what is next for head coach Marcus Freeman.

We kick the show off by talking about the running back position after former position coach Lance Taylor took the offensive coordinator position at Louisville. During the show we talk about the value that Taylor brought as a position coach the last three seasons and the role he played in re-stocking the depth chart at running back.

Next we talk about what Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees must look for in a running backs coach. I also discuss why focusing on a great recruiter is even more important than landing a great on-field coach. Obviously doing both is ideal, but with this particular position the recruiting aspect is even more important.

Freeman hired Al Washington to be his defensive line coach and run game coordinator on defense. Washington was previously at Ohio State and worked with Freeman at Cincinnati in 2017. We talk a lot about Washington's track record, especially his success with producing NFL Draft picks in recent seasons. We also discuss some of the concerns fans raised about Washington during the show.

