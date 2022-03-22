Notre Dame Recruiting Hour: Latest News From The Recruiting Trail

Notre Dame had some big-time visitors on campus over the last week, the kind of prospects that could make or break the 2023 recruiting class for the Fighting Irish. Those visits didn't result in any commitments, at least not yet, but Notre Dame certainly impressed those standout recruits.

In our latest show we break down how things went with all the visitors and whether or not Notre Dame was able to move the needle with those prospects.

We went in chronological order of the visits, which meant we began with five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate. During this segment we not only discussed how the visit went with Tate, but we also gave a bit of the backstory on how Notre Dame got here and what must happen next for the Irish to have a chance to land this standout.

Next we talked about St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers athletes Jeremiyah Love and Jeremiah McClellan.

That was followed by discussion on the visit of Del Valle (Texas) High School star Braylon James. Notre Dame did a tremendous job during its visit with James and the Irish are going to be very tough to beat. We broke down the visit, talked about why Notre Dame was in such good shape coming into the visit and what's next.

Notre Dame hosted a pair of top-ranked linebackers over the weekend when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star athlete Samuel M'Pemba and Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout Jaiden Ausberry arrived. Notre Dame continues to do quite well with both prospects.

Following the breakdown of the visits we did a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

