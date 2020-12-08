Liam Eichenberg Named An Outland Trophy Semi-Finalist

Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg is one of six semi-finalists for the Outland Trophy

Notre Dame fifth-year senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg was named one of six semi-finalists for the prestigious Outland Trophy.

The Outland Trophy goes annually to the best interior lineman in the country, and it can be a player on offense or defense. Five of this year's six semi-finalists are offensive linemen.

"Eichenberg anchors a talented offensive front that currently leads the ACC in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.67, and 15 total) while also second in the ACC in rushing offense (229.7 ypg). Three different running backs have totaled seven 100-yard games this season and ball control has allowed the Irish to only trail for 38:10 minutes out of a total 540 minutes of regulation.

"Eichenberg’s protection has given quarterback Ian Book the extra time to attempt 237 passes without an interception, tied for the longest stretch among FBS signal-callers. Notre Dame has had three Outland winners, the most recent being defensive end Ross Browner in 1976 (also guard Bill Fischer in 1948 and tackle George Connor in 1946). In 2017 guard Quenton Nelson was a finalist and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey was a semifinalist."

Eichenberg has been the best blocker on arguably the best offensive line in the country. Eichenberg has not given up a sack since September 29, 2018 against Stanford. That is a span of 31 games without allowing a quarterback sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Eichenberg has allowed just one hit on the quarterback this season.

Alabama center Landon Dickerson and tackle Alex Leatherwood were other semi-finalists. Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green and Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon were also named semi-finalists.

The Outland Trophy was first handed out in 1946, and it was won by Notre Dame's George Connor. Bill Fischer (1948) and Ross Browner (1976) were the other two former Irish stars to win this award.

