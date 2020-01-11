Since the defensive staff and system was overhauled following the 2016 season, the Notre Dame defense has continued to develop into one of the nation’s best. One of the primary factors has been the ability to get production from the linebacker position.

Notre Dame gave up 27.8 points and 378.8 yards per game in the year prior to the arrival of Clark Lea and Mike Elko in 2017. In the first year of the overhaul the Irish only gave up 21.5 points and 369.2 yards per game. That fell to 18.2 points and 347.4 yards in 2018, and 17.9 points and 320.2 yards in 2019.

The Irish are now on the cusp of becoming a truly elite defense. Being elite goes beyond a good season or two, and it goes beyond sheer numbers. Being an elite defense also means being able to build consistency, even when you lose top players.

In each of Lea’s three seasons coaching linebackers at Notre Dame he's had to deal with heavy personnel losses, but it has not stopped that unit from producing year after year.

After 2017, Notre Dame had to deal with the loss of captains Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini at linebacker, who combined to rack up 177 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 75 run stops, 30 quarterback pressures, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries that season.

After 2018, Notre Dame had to deal with the loss of captain Drue Tranquill and leading tackler Te’von Coney, who combined to register 209 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 101 run stops, 31 quarterback pressures, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries that fall.

Despite those losses, the next season saw the defense get better and the overall play from the linebackers was even better. Heading into the 2019 season the linebacker corps was considered a major question mark on the defense, but once again the unit produced at a high level and was a key ingredient to the defense producing even better numbers.

The 39 combined tackles for loss from the linebackers was the most during the Brian Kelly era, surpassing the previous high of 36 that was set in 2017. It was a continuance of Notre Dame getting far more disruptive production from the linebackers.

Notre Dame has averaged 32.7 tackles for loss at linebacker in the three seasons under Lea. During the Brian VanGorder era (2014-16) the linebackers averaged 24.3 tackles for loss per season, and during the Bob Diaco era (2010-13) the linebackers (two inside, field outside) averaged just 20.1 tackles for loss per season.

In 2019, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah provided the most production from the Rover position, which is impressive when you consider how good Tranquill was in 2017 at that spot.

Notre Dame is not quite on the elite level yet, but the Irish are certainly trending in that direction, and the improved play from the defensive line and the consistent production from linebacker have been primary factors.

It won’t take much from both groups to get the Irish over that final hump, and the way Lea has developed the linebackers, and the talent Notre Dame returns in 2020, there’s a chance it could happen sooner rather than later.

