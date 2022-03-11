Notre Dame Linebacker Play Must Make Dramatic Improvement In 2022

Notre Dame's linebackers must make giant strides in 2022 if the Irish are going to play championship defense

Notre Dame had solid linebacker play in 2021, but the unit as a whole didn't play to the level needed to have an elite defense. Moving forward there is no doubt the unit must get better, especially the play of the inside linebackers.

The good news, however, is that Notre Dame's 2022 linebacker depth chart should be longer, more athletic and potentially more productive than it was in recent seasons.

That is what we discussed in our latest preview podcast.

Our show begins with a look at what was lost and what areas the defense must improve this offseason, beginning with the spring. We then discuss the positives, that this unit has a chance to significantly upgrade its talent and production.

The player breakdown portion begins with the Mike linebacker situation. We discuss why we think JD Bertrand - the team's leading tackler in 2021 - should move to Mike and how that would help his game.

Next we talk about Bo Bauer and what he must do in order to compete for the starting role, and more importantly to play to his potential.

The return of Marist Liufau should provide the defense with a huge boost. He is the kind of long, athletic and rangy athlete that head coach Marcus Freeman covets. We break down what makes Liufau unique and special, what concerns we have about his game and what he needs to show this spring.

Next we discuss sophomore Prince Kollie, an exciting and talented player who should have a big impact on the rotation this spring.

Jack Kiser and Jordan Botelho at rover are also part of our breakdown, and we discuss them prior to talk about Notre Dame's very talented group of freshmen that arrived this spring.

