Irish Breakdown Show: Notre Dame Linebacker Play Must Get Better

Notre Dame's linebacker depth chart should be much better on paper next season, but it needs to play a lot better on the field

Notre Dame has yet to hire a defensive coordinator, which in turn means the Irish don't yet have a linebackers coach. Whoever gets that job, or those jobs (depending on who is hired as the coordinator) has an important task.

That task is getting the Notre Dame linebackers to play at a much higher level in 2022 than it did last season. Notre Dame must replace captain and three-year starter Drew White, two rovers and Shayne Simon (who started in 2020), but the unit returns a great deal of talent.

In our latest show we talk all things linebacker, including a discussion about the talented freshman class and rising sophomore Prince Kollie.

At the beginning of the show we discuss briefly the latest with the defensive coordinator position. During that section we mention that Notre Dame is down to four candidates, and those four candidates are broken down on the Irish Breakdown premium board. You can find that post HERE.

After talking about the position from a big picture standpoint we discuss Marist Liufau, who missed the entire 2021 season. We discuss why getting Liufau back into the lineup could be so impactful at linebacker. Not only does a Liufau return to form potentially improve the Will position it also impacts the Vyper position, and we explain why that is.

Next we talk about the Mike linebacker position, and discuss whether or not JD Bertrand - the starter at Will in 2021 - will return to Mike to battle with Bo Bauer for the starting role. We also discuss the possibility of freshmen Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Josh Burnham, or junior Jordan Botelho possibly battling for the job as well.

We talk a bit about rover Jack Kiser and the potential role for Kollie, who is one of the most physically gifted defenders on the roster. We round things out with a look a the talented incoming freshmen, which includes Tuihalamaka and Burnham, but also Jaylen Sneed and Nolan Ziegler.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter