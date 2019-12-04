Irish
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Little Movement For Notre Dame In Latest CFP Rankings

Bryan Driskell

Any chance of Notre Dame making a big enough leap in the rankings to snag a New Year's Six Bowl berth were dashed when the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released.

The Irish checked in at No. 15 in the latest rankings. Notre Dame ended the regular season with a 10-2 record after blowing out its last four opponents, and it owns three wins over current CFP Top 25 teams, but a pair of three-loss opponents and five other 10-2 squads still rank ahead of the Irish.

Notre Dame's two losses were to No. 4 Georgia (23-17) and No. 14 Michigan (45-14). The Irish earned victories over No. 22 USC (30-27), No. 23 Virginia (35-20) and No. 24 Navy (52-20).

Michigan ranking ahead of Notre Dame as the most interesting. The Wolverines obviously have a convincing head-to-head victory over the Irish, but Michigan also suffered blowout losses at the hands of No. 8 Wisconsin (35-14) and No. 1 Ohio State (56-27), and also lost to No. 10 Penn State (28-21).

Having three-loss Iowa at No. 16 was also a puzzling ranking, as it has been for weeks. Iowa defeated No. 18 Minnesota (23-19), but is currently 1-3 against ranked opponents, with losses to No. 14 Michigan (10-3), No. 10 Penn State (17-12) and No. 8 Wisconsin (24-22). It would appear that Iowa is getting a lot of credit for close losses much more than it is who it defeated.

Memphis, for example, is 11-1 and has wins over a pair of CFP Top 25 opponents, No. 20 Cincinnati (34-24) and No. 24 Navy (35-23). 

Screen Shot 2019-12-03 at 8.18.02 PM

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Run Game Must Make Dramatic Improvement

Bryan Driskell
31 10

Notre Dame must continue improving its run game if it wants to have a championship offense

GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame at Stanford

Bryan Driskell
168 0

Updates, analysis and fan discussion for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Chase Claypool Having A Quietly Dominant Season

Bryan Driskell
5 4

Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool didn't get much national recognition, but he's finishing up a brilliant senior season.

Recruiting: Taking The Final Step

Brian Smith
4 6

Notre Dame's recent recruiting has the program on the verge of something special, but a final step is needed

Notre Dame Bowl Projection Becoming Clear, The Opponent Is Not

Bryan Driskell
14 1

Notre Dame's bowl destination seems more likely, but the opponent remains up in the air

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's 45-24 Victory Over Stanford

Bryan Driskell
7 4

A look at what we learned about Notre Dame from its win over Stanford

Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory At Stanford

Bryan Driskell
5 3

Our latest podcast breaks down the importance of Notre Dame's victory at Stanford

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

Bryan Driskell
16 1

Analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 45-24 victory at Stanford

Notre Dame Up To No. 14 In Latest Polls

Bryan Driskell
9 2

The Irish climbed one spot after its regular season ending win at Stanford.

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

Bryan Driskell
5 5

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from its 45-24 victory over Stanford.