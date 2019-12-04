Little Movement For Notre Dame In Latest CFP Rankings

Any chance of Notre Dame making a big enough leap in the rankings to snag a New Year's Six Bowl berth were dashed when the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released.

The Irish checked in at No. 15 in the latest rankings. Notre Dame ended the regular season with a 10-2 record after blowing out its last four opponents, and it owns three wins over current CFP Top 25 teams, but a pair of three-loss opponents and five other 10-2 squads still rank ahead of the Irish.

Notre Dame's two losses were to No. 4 Georgia (23-17) and No. 14 Michigan (45-14). The Irish earned victories over No. 22 USC (30-27), No. 23 Virginia (35-20) and No. 24 Navy (52-20).

Michigan ranking ahead of Notre Dame as the most interesting. The Wolverines obviously have a convincing head-to-head victory over the Irish, but Michigan also suffered blowout losses at the hands of No. 8 Wisconsin (35-14) and No. 1 Ohio State (56-27), and also lost to No. 10 Penn State (28-21).

Having three-loss Iowa at No. 16 was also a puzzling ranking, as it has been for weeks. Iowa defeated No. 18 Minnesota (23-19), but is currently 1-3 against ranked opponents, with losses to No. 14 Michigan (10-3), No. 10 Penn State (17-12) and No. 8 Wisconsin (24-22). It would appear that Iowa is getting a lot of credit for close losses much more than it is who it defeated.

Memphis, for example, is 11-1 and has wins over a pair of CFP Top 25 opponents, No. 20 Cincinnati (34-24) and No. 24 Navy (35-23).

