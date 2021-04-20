Live Podcast: Talking Notre Dame Defense, Marcus Freeman, Secondary

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman met with the media today following the team's 11th practice of the spring. Freeman had a lot of very interesting things to say, and we are going to talk about a lot of his main comments and what they mean for the Notre Dame defense.

The show kicks off, however, with us talking about the great Lou Somogyi.

The live show begins at 1:15 PM eastern, so be sure to join us for the show.

