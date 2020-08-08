IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Loses Western Michigan From 2020 Schedule

Bryan Driskell

The Mid-American Conference became the first to choose as a league to not play football for the 2020 season. That means Notre Dame will not have its Sept. 19 game against Western Michigan.

This news comes from Brett McMurphy of Stadium, who quotes MAC sources as saying the league will attempt to play football in the spring.

MAC teams took a major hit when Power 5 leagues went to conference-only schedules. The league's teams get significant financial benefits from playing Power 5 teams.

According to McMurphy's article, Northern Illinois initially chose not to play, and eventually the rest of the league's presidents followed suit.

Notre Dame now has just 10 games on the schedule. With three open dates there could be opportunities for Notre Dame to find an American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt or Mountain West Conference opponent to replace the Broncos.

The Fighting Irish could also look to get a Big 12 opponent to play them, assuming that program would be willing to travel to South Bend.

Notre Dame could also just stick with the 10 regular season games. With AD Jack Swarbrick's recent announcement that he'd prefer an 8-10 game schedule, it remains to be seen if he'll have much of an appetite for replacing Western Michigan.

This is especially true considering the Big 12, ACC and SEC schools will play just 10 games.

ndocd
ndocd

Why do I think that if the two institutions opened up discussions again, ND and Navy could agree to an exception to normal practice and have Navy play the Irish again in South Bend. It would mean Notre Dame’s being the “home” team for the second straight year, but given the unusual circumstances, Navy could possibly be persuaded to make an exception this season. And why not? It would mean good money for the Navy program and a nationally televised contest they are not likely to see until they play Army. I can’t think of a reason why Navy wouldn’t at least consider the possibility.

CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Because the problem is bigger than just this year. That means ND would be the home team three years in a row. ND and NBC are not giving up their 7th home game in 2021. When Navy plays ND on the road in South Bend it is not a money maker for Navy. It’s a money maker for Navy when they can sell out an NFL stadium. It’s most likely not going to happen this year and we all have to move forward. USC is a bigger rival than Navy and that’s not happening either. It’s just a weird year.

