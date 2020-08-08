Notre Dame Loses Western Michigan From 2020 Schedule

The Mid-American Conference became the first to choose as a league to not play football for the 2020 season. That means Notre Dame will not have its Sept. 19 game against Western Michigan.

This news comes from Brett McMurphy of Stadium, who quotes MAC sources as saying the league will attempt to play football in the spring.

MAC teams took a major hit when Power 5 leagues went to conference-only schedules. The league's teams get significant financial benefits from playing Power 5 teams.

According to McMurphy's article, Northern Illinois initially chose not to play, and eventually the rest of the league's presidents followed suit.

Notre Dame now has just 10 games on the schedule. With three open dates there could be opportunities for Notre Dame to find an American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt or Mountain West Conference opponent to replace the Broncos.

The Fighting Irish could also look to get a Big 12 opponent to play them, assuming that program would be willing to travel to South Bend.

Notre Dame could also just stick with the 10 regular season games. With AD Jack Swarbrick's recent announcement that he'd prefer an 8-10 game schedule, it remains to be seen if he'll have much of an appetite for replacing Western Michigan.

This is especially true considering the Big 12, ACC and SEC schools will play just 10 games.

