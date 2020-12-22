Full Story On Notre Dame's Loss To Clemson Is Still Unwritten

How to properly view the Notre Dame loss to Clemson can't be known until the Irish play again

Notre Dame built up a great deal of excitement from its fan base and gained a lot of respect from the national media during its 10-0 regular season, but much of that is now gone.

A win over Clemson, an impressive defensive performance in a two-touchdown victory at North Carolina and a second undefeated regular season in three years had many feeling good about the direction of the program.

Then came the ACC Championship game.

In just over three hours on Saturday much of the good will this Notre Dame team accumulated with its fan base and the national press was crushed while Clemson out-classed the Irish, winning 34-10 and earning its sixth straight ACC Championship.

If you are someone like me, someone who has been critical of the inability of head coach Brian Kelly to get his team over the final hump, or someone who has been critical of the career of quarterback Ian Book, Saturday's game was an easy opportunity to say, "Same ol', same ol'."

It looked like the same Notre Dame we've seen in the past, the team that beats everyone they are supposed to, but when the lights are brightest they not only come up short, they get embarrassed.

Making that claim, however, would be nothing more than confirmation bias. The honest, objective way to evaluate the Clemson game, and what it means from a big picture standpoint, is to say, "We don't yet know what it means."

Even the best programs and the best teams have clunkers.

Clemson lost to a 4-8 Syracuse team in 2017 and gave up 43 points in a home loss to Pittsburgh in 2016, the same year it won its first national title under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Ohio State got blasted in embarrassing fashion by a 6-7 Purdue team back in 2018, losing by a 49-20 score with Urban Meyer as its head coach. The year prior, the Buckeyes got beat 55-24 by an 8-5 Iowa team.

Last season, Georgia lost at home to a 4-8 South Carolina team. The year prior, the Bulldogs got blasted 36-16 by LSU, and both of their losses this season were by double figures.

Here's the difference, those programs have won huge games and have established themselves as premier teams. They don't just beat up on weaker teams, they also beat the best teams with varying levels of consistency.

That is something Notre Dame has not done, but it seemed to have achieved a step in that direction when it beat Clemson. But the blowout loss to Clemson with Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Davis and James Skalski overshadows the double overtime Fighting Irish victory without those players.

At least for now.

Heading into the title game the victory over Clemson gave Irish fans hope that Kelly was on the verge of finally getting the program over that hump. The loss, and the blowout nature of it, is another in a long line of embarrassing primetime defeats for Notre Dame.

I don't think it's necessarily fair to join that chorus, at least not yet. Notre Dame's story for this season has yet to be written, and how it performs against Alabama will determine how we should view the loss to Clemson, and it will help us learn if Notre Dame has in fact taken another step forward as a program, or if it simply took advantage of an absurdly weak schedule and a top opponent that was missing most of its top players.

Keep in mind that the ten teams Notre Dame beat in the regular season went a combined 44-61, and only four of their ten opponents had a winning record.

Beating Alabama is obvious, that completely changes the narrative, and it gives the Irish a chance to play for a title. That obviously redefines the Clemson loss and shows Notre Dame is now on the same level as the nation's top programs.

But that's not really the only outcome needed to redefine the Clemson loss. If Notre Dame plays Alabama as tough as Florida played them, or if they play Alabama as tough as Georgia has in its last couple of matchups against the Tide, it will put the Clemson loss in completely different context.

Do that and it will make the Clemson loss in the ACC title game seem like a one-off, and validates the Nov. 7 win over the Tigers. It will show that Notre Dame is not quite where it needs to be yet, but it will mean the Irish are now even closer to that level, and it would likely have a positive impact on the recruiting trail.

Get blown out, yet again, on a big stage and it only confirms the darkest fears of Notre Dame fans, that Notre Dame has reached its peak under Kelly.

