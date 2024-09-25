Notre Dame Sending Mixed Signals With 'Green-Out'
Notre Dame's "Green-Out" game is causing some confusion
Back in mid-August, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame announced that the matchup with Louisville was going to be 2024's "Irish Wear Green" game. Back then, this seemed to be very far down the road and it was assumed by many that this game would be a night game in South Bend, green jerseys and all.
Interestingly though, when kickoff times for the games were officially released, not only was the Louisville game not even a night game, but it isn't even available on television. To view this game one must have the Peacock application. This is confounding to me.
Notre Dame isn't even sure if it will wear green jerseys or not
Now we have a dynamic where one of Notre Dame's huge home game marketing initiatives, normally reserved for "big game" setups, the "Irish wear green" theme, isn't even going to be televised and the game will be a day game as well. This is a peculiar set of circumstances in my opinion.
Adding another layer of intrigue to this storyline is the fact that Freeman isn't even certain if the team will be wearing green jerseys or not for the "Irish wear green" game of the year and that it was yet to be decided either by him or the players.
This entire scenario feels out of sync to me and full of details that don't all mesh. Is this game a "big game" in the eyes of Notre Dame or not? Mixed signals are being sent. And an even more critical question, regardless of jersey color, is Notre Dame prepared to win this ballgame and potentially save its season?
