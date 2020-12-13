Does Florida Losing Lock Notre Dame Into The College Football Playoff?

LSU upset #6 Florida, so does that lock Notre Dame into the College Football Playoff?

Notre Dame is a lock for the College Football Playoff if it beats Clemson next weekend, but if the Irish lose the ACC title game its case for still being in just got a lot better after LSU knocked off #6 Florida, 37-34. In fact, I would argue the loss by the Gators makes Notre Dame a lock for the playoff.

Florida has to play #1 Alabama in the SEC title game next weekend, and the thought was a Notre Dame loss coupled with a Gator upset of the top-ranked Crimson Tide could have made life interesting for the Fighting Irish.

With LSU knocking off the Tigers in a wild finish, which included Florida giving LSU a first-down on the game-winning drive because safety Marco Wilson threw a kid's shoe down the field, Notre Dame seems all but certain to be in the College Football Playoff no matter what happens in the ACC Championship game.

The only two teams with a beef would be #5 Texas A&M and #7 Cincinnati. Neither team can equal Notre Dame's win total with a win next weekend, and Texas A&M's win over Florida back in early October doesn't look quite as good now.

If Texas A&M beats Tennessee next weekend it will be just 8-1, and it's best win will be over a 2-loss Florida. That won't compete with a Notre Dame resume that would be 10-1 (assuming a loss to #3 Clemson), would have a win over #3 Clemson (who would jump up to #2) and a win over a North Carolina team that will likely finish in the Top 15.

Texas A&M's next best win would be over 6-4 and likely unranked Auburn.

Notre Dame has also been more dominant than the Aggies for much of the season.

If Cincinnati beats #24 Tulsa next weekend it would finish 9-0, but it wouldn't have a single victory over a ranked team, assuming the Golden Hurricanes are dropped out with a loss. That is not a resume that can compare to the one Notre Dame put together.

The Bearcats have been dominant this season, but it was against a schedule without a single Power 5 opponent, which just can't compete with the Irish schedule

That loss by the Gators, in my view, locks Notre Dame into the College Football Playoff no matter what happens next weekend.

