Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Irish Breakdown held another Friday live mailbag, and answered a lot of questions about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting. There was a ton of great discussion in this episode that you won't want to miss!

Many of the topics were specific to this year's team and its current recruiting efforts, but we dove into some other intriguing topics. That includes discussion about whether or not head coach Brian Kelly is actually capable of winning a playoff game at Notre Dame, much less a national championship. We also had a bit of a disagreement on whether or not Notre Dame has the talent right now to win a title, or if upgrades are needed.

We also answered a question about how we became Notre Dame fans, programs that we love to hate, and we also heard from Irish fans about their answers to these questions.

