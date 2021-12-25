Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Notre Dame Football Mailbag

    Irish Breakdown answers subscriber and listener questions about Notre Dame football
    Just because its Christmas doesn't mean there isn't time to talk Notre Dame football! Yesterday we held a special Christmas Eve Notre Dame Football Mailbag.

    During the show we answer Irish Breakdown subscriber and listener questions about Notre Dame football

    Here are just some of the topics we discussed:

    *** We break down how Notre Dame scripts plays on offense and then dive deeper into how teams put together their game plans and call sheets on offense.

    *** We discuss whether or not Tyler Buchner will have a bigger role in the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State.

    *** 2023 recruiting, especially secondary recruiting, is a topic of conversation.

    *** The possibility of Harry Hiestand returning to coach the offensive line, and how that will impact the roster, is a topic during the show.

    *** We compare the elite 2022 linebacker classes of Notre Dame and Ohio State, and discuss who has the advantage. 

    *** How the return of players like defensive end Isaiah Foskey and wideout Kevin Austin Jr. could make Notre Dame a national title contender in 2022.

    *** Of course there's some Fiesta Bowl talk during the show.

    We also had some fun during the show and discussed our five favorite Christmas movies.

