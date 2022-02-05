Skip to main content

Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Feb. 4 Edition

Irish Breakdown answered subscriber and listener questions about Notre Dame Football and Irish recruiting

In our latest Irish Breakdown show we answered questions about Notre Dame football and recruiting from IB subscribers and listeners. As is always the case when you all drive the show, we had a lot of great questions that ranged from Notre Dame football and recruiting to uniforms and favorite spots movies!

It was a long show, but definitely worth the listen!

Here are just some of the topics we discussed in today's show.

*** Dante Moore - The talented 2023 quarterback was a major topic of conversation today. We discussed the latest in his recruitment, why we are so high on him as a player on and off the field and his impact on recruiting. We also discussed how him picking Notre Dame, should that happen, would impact the Irish class.

*** The defensive coordinator opening, and specifically current Cincinnati Bengals coach Al Golden, was a major topic of conversation. We also discussed the possibility of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores being a candidate, and why we think that would be an awful idea.

*** Chansi Stuckey - Notre Dame's wide receivers coach was a topic of conversation as well during today's show. We discussed the impact he's already had on the recruiting trail, what we've seen from his unit on film and why there is a lot of optimism about the job he'll do for the Fighting Irish.

*** We talked about some fun football topics as well, including the difference between the Vyper and Big End positions, predictions for Notre Dame's leading rusher, tackler and receiver next season and much more.

*** Jack Coan's Shrine Bowl performance was part of our discussion as well.

*** We had some fun in the show and talked about our ideal uniform looks for Notre Dame and which sports movie was better, Draft Day or Moneyball. 

