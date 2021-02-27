Notre Dame Football Mailbag: Talking Fighting Irish Offense, Recruiting

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish offense was the topic of the latest installment of the Irish Breakdown mailbag. It was a live show that covered a very wide array of topics that were asked by Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell addressed a number of questions about the Notre Dame offense as well as several recruiting questions about the Irish offense.

There were questions about the quarterback position, which was to be expected. We also talked about who might step up at wide receiver, an offensive lineman who could be a breakout player with a good year of development, a tight end fighting for a role in the Irish rotation and much, much more.

From a recruiting standpoint we discussed our favorite quarterbacks in the 2022 class, the wide receiver dream class and the team's recruiting efforts at tight end.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter