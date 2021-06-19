Our latest Notre Dame Football Mailbag was jam-packed with a very wide array of questions about the program. There was plenty of recruiting talk, we discussed a number of Fighting Irish team topics and there was conversation about head coach Brian Kelly's legacy, and possible replacement when he is ready to move on.

Here are just some of the topics discussed in the podcast:

*** There is a lot of talk about the latest in recruiting regarding linebackers Jaylen Sneed and Niuafe Tuihalamaka.

*** We talk a lot about Notre Dame wide receiver recruiting. Aspects include the top players on the board, we discuss which route the Irish coaches are going to take on the trail, the need to build the receiving corps the right way and the ideal class make up.

*** The legacy of Brian Kelly at Notre Dame, how a title would impact his status compared to legend Lou Holtz and how his replacement could also impact his status.

*** What the focus is for players in fall practice periods, spring practice and summer camp.

*** Quarterback Jack Coan's standing among the nation's best signal callers and whether or not he will be the reason Notre Dame wins games, or is he just a game manager.

*** We talk about wide receiver commit Amorion Walker and whether or not my opinion of him has changed since he was offered by Alabama and Michigan, whether or not he could be a defensive back target and what must happen for my opinion to change about him as a prospect.

*** I break down how a position coach like Del Alexander can be more successful at Notre Dame.

*** What Notre Dame game should be the most entertaining for fans to attend in 2021, especially for their first game at Notre Dame.

