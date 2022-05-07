Irish Breakdown hosted its weekly Notre Dame football mailbag yesterday, and we had a lot of tremendous questions from subscribers and listeners. We talked Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and had plenty to say about the transfer portal and NIL.

Here's the show!

A look at some of the topics we discussed:

*** Commitment dates set for four-star defensive tackle Devan Houstan and four-star offensive lineman Sullivan Absher. We discuss the latest with both prospects.

*** I give my confidence level in Notre Dame landing five-star quarterback Dante Moore, standout lineman Charles Jagusah, linebackers Jaiden Ausberry and Samuel M'Pemba, elite safety Caleb Downs and running back Jayden Limar.

*** We discuss how Notre Dame's 2023 defensive line class stacks up against past former line classes if the staff can land Devan Houstan and Jason Moore. You'd have to go back a long time to find a group this good, should the Irish finish off the class the way it wants.

*** How to describe the Notre Dame offense and defense from a schematic and philosophical standpoint.

*** Tommy Rees and quarterback development at Notre Dame is discussed, we break down the career of Everett Golson, what happened with Brandon Wimbush and Phil Jurkovec.

*** We spent plenty of time discussing the transfer portal, the NCAA and name, image and likeness. I had quite a rant about the lack of leadership in college football. I had some especially challenging words for Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

*** We even talked about tight ends from the Lou Holtz era!

This is just a taste of everything we talked about in this marathon show!!

