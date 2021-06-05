Irish Breakdown held its weekly Notre Dame Football Mailbag, which we call Friday Free-For-All. The show is built entirely around listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame football and its recruiting efforts.

The transfer pickup of former Marshall guard Cain Madden was a primary topic of conversation but it was far from the only topic.

Of course, the first topic was about Madden. We talked about what we saw from Madden on film, how he fits into the Notre Dame offense, our concerns with what we saw from him and how he fits into the Irish offense and what would it mean if we are wrong about Madden. We are also asked about what this means for freshman Rocco Spindler. There were also plenty of follow up questions about Madden and the Irish offensive line.

Here are other topics from the mailbag:

*** Playing 2021 commit Prince Kollie and 2022 linebacker prospect Jaylen Sneed (should he ultimately commit to Notre Dame) together, and how it would work.

*** I share my thoughts on 2022 quarterback commit Steve Angeli, and why he is a quality pickup for the Irish in the class.

*** Should Notre Dame win a title, what would the attributes needed from head coach Brian Kelly.

*** How the Notre Dame running back depth chart stacks up against the nation's best RB units.

*** We talk about Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans. We discuss the latest with his recruitment and why we are so high on him as a player.

*** What we thought of Will Fuller when he was coming out of high school.

*** Should Notre Dame take Navy off of its future schedule.

*** The possible 2022 safety class is a topic of conversation, and I discuss how much I like Virginia standout Sherrod Covil.

*** The 2022 wide receiver class and the 2023 tight end class are also topics of conversation. The 2023 tight end class is especially talented.

*** Wide receiver Avery Davis gets some attention during the show, including a prediction that he could be Notre Dame's best receiver in 2021.

There was much, much more!

