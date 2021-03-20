Notre Dame Football Mailbag

The latest Irish Breakdown mailbag was a free-for-all, which meant any Notre Dame football or Fighting Irish recruiting questions were on the table. IB listeners and subscribers were loaded with great questions, and we answered them all!

The show began with a few team nuggets that we've gathered in recent weeks. We talked about Jack Coan, Jordan Johnson, Xavier Watts, Lorenzo Styles Jr., Jarrett Patterson, Ryan Barnes and Philip Riley.

There were far too many questions and topics to list them all, but here are some of the top topics discussed.

*** We broke down the W, X and Z wide receiver positions in the Notre Dame offense

*** A recruiting reporter from 247Sports made a prediction for Top 100 linebacker Jaylen Sneed to commit to Notre Dame. We talked about Sneed's game, dove into the film and talked about where things stand with him and what he would add to the class should the Irish pull that off.

*** We talked about incoming freshman running backs Audric Estime and Logan Diggs.

*** We talked about Notre Dame's Pot of Gold recruiting pitch and the work it is doing on the 2023 class.

*** Notre Dame is after a "Big Three" at running back - Dallan Hayden, Nicholas Singleton, Gavin Sawchuk. We break down where things stand with the Irish and those three talented 2022 backs.

*** I was asked about which player from the 2022 class that I'd most like to see Notre Dame land, which led to our "Dream Class" discussion.

*** We also had some discussion about recruiting the state of Florida, and why Notre Dame has had some struggles in the state.

*** There was also discussion about arguably the two best players on the board for Notre Dame, CB Khamauri Rogers and DT Anthony Lucas.

You can also watch the podcast if you'd prefer:

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter