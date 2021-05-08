Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Yesterday we hosted our weekly Friday Free-For-All mailbag in which we answer listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame football

The entire show is built around the listeners, and we talk about the things they want to talk about, and there was A LOT our listeners wanted to talk about this week.

Here are some of the topics that we discussed in today's show:

*** How people are responding to Notre Dame's recent billboard recruiting/branding push.

*** We talked a lot about the Notre Dame running game. You can find those specific topics in the video below, which is a sample of how our mailbags go.

*** Linebacker recruiting was a topic of conversation, and we talked about the "big three" linebackers on the board, from which Notre Dame is hoping to land two players.

*** We talked about regions in the country that Notre Dame is trying to develop a strongly recruiting foothold.

*** Who are Notre Dame's best players in space on offense and defense.

*** The talented quarterbacks that Notre Dame must face this season.

*** Can Jack Coan be a Heisman Trophy contender.

*** The need for Notre Dame to finally start winning the "big games" under Brian Kelly.

There is A LOT more beyond these topics, so check out the show!

Here's an example of some of the content we talked about. In the video below I talk about Notre Dame rushing for 200 yards per game this season, the possibility that Notre Dame's backs in 2021 can match the success of the North Carolina backs in 2020, and we break down why RPOs are so important to an offense and a run game.

