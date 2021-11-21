Notre Dame Sends A Message With Win Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame was in message-sending mode.

The Irish crushed an outmanned and unprepared Georgia Tech 55-0 on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium on Senior Day.

After the game, the seniors were lingering on the field, savoring their win with family and friends.

Inside, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was in lobbying mode.

It was easily the most impressive performance of the year for Notre Dame (10-1). The Irish, who are currently ranked eighth in the College Football Playoff Poll, needed a big win to show the committee that it’s worthy of being considered for a playoff spot. The top four teams get in the playoffs. Because of Ohio State’s 56-7 victory over Michigan State, the Irish are virtually assured of moving up a spot.

Kelly didn’t hold back.

“That was a great day, obviously,” he said.” You don't get many of these opportunities as a head coach, where you have a senior day, and you have a resounding victory and it's not snowing in November in South Bend. It was just a terrific day. The guys executed at a high level. What's not to like about what happened today? No injuries that I was informed of, players played to their potential and we go three weeks now without giving up a touchdown. For those that are interested in style points, and you don't like me for this but I'm not, but I covered that one too. I've got to be popular today.”

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan had his best day in an Irish uniform. He was 15-of-18 in the first half for 285 yards passing with two touchdowns. Coan only threw two more passes, both incomplete, before he was pulled for freshman Tyler Buchner. The Irish were leading 45-0 when he left.

Notre Dame held Georgia Tech, which was playing with backup quarterback Jordan Yates, to 224 total yards of offense.

Yates was sacked six times. The Irish have compiled 13 sacks in their last two games. The big sack of the game came when Isaiah Foskey sacked and stripped Yates of the football. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa picked up the fumble and ran it 70-yards for Notre Dame’s final score.

Jack Kiser also had a defensive score, returning an interception 43-yards for a TD for ND’s first TD. Kiser picked off the pass, which was intended to be a screen after ND’s rush pressured Yates. Yates finished 14-28 passing for 96 yards.

Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer caught three passes for 86 yards. One of his receptions was a 52 yard TD reception from Coan.

In his post-game press conference, Kelly made a full-throated case for his team ascending towards elite level. It’s clear that he wants to help his team wrestle into the playoff conversation.

“From an offensive perspective, our quarterback is effective. He has a high completion percentage. He pushes the ball downfield,” Kelly said. “We have one of the best tight ends if not the best tight end in the country. We have an effective running game and a defense that hasn’t given up a touchdown in three games. When you are really looking for teams that have that kind of resume and that kind of staying power, of control of the game. And that’s really what you’re looking at. We’ve been in control of games but even the Virginia game where the quarterback didn’t play, if you watch that game we were in control from the start to the finish.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter