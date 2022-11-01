Notre Dame Making Up For Lost Time With 2023 Athlete Khalil Barnes

It has been a fast developing relationship between Notre Dame and Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee 2023 athlete Khalil Barnes since they offered him back on October 13. Barnes is now all set to visit campus for the first time this weekend when they face off against Clemson in a massive matchup.

Since being offered, the Irish staff has quickly made Barnes feel like a priority. Getting him on campus will be a massive opportunity for both sides, providing some insight into whether the fit makes sense.

It isn’t just Mike Mickens who has been communicating with Barnes, or even Chansi Stuckey. Notre Dame has been bringing out the big guns to make up for lost time.

"The staff has been talking with me a lot, but surprisingly the person I talk to the most is Marcus Freeman,” Barnes explained. "He just talks about how they want me as a man just as much as a player and how I fit them culture wise and can help them get back to the top.”

It promises to be a weekend to remember for the Georgia star. He is anxious to get on campus for the first time, and experience everything that makes Notre Dame special.

"I want to see the famous campus, obviously,” Barnes noted. "I also want to get to hang out and see what the players think of the place like when they're away from football, and I wanna get with the staff and just feel the vibes there.”

We will have a great indication after the visit concerning how realistic the fit is. The timeline has been preliminarily set and time is already running out.

"I’m looking at sometime in December a little bit before signing day, if not on signing day,” Barnes said.

Along with Notre Dame, several big time programs have gotten into the fold. He is getting a series of impressive pitches from other notable coaching staffs.

"Clemson, Oklahoma, Wake Forest, and I haven’t been offered yet but Ohio state has also been doing a good job as well,” Barnes added.

Notre Dame views Barnes as a true athlete who could potentially play in the secondary or at wide receiver. It remains uncertain how realistic of an option he is, or if the Irish staff will make a clear push.

This weekend will be able to tell us a lot about the prospects.

The 6-0, 180-pound athlete is considered a consensus three-star recruit according to every major recruiting platform in the 2023 class. On3 currently has him rated the highest of the other services, pegging him as the No. 81 cornerback in the class and No. 93 player in the state of Georgia.

The Georgia native has continued to generate major interest from some of the premier programs in all of college football. Aside from the offer from the Irish, Barnes also boasts offers from Clemson, Oklahoma, Purdue, Wake Forest, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, and Duke among others.

As a junior, Barnes was selected as the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year. He was also an AJC and GACA first-team all-state selection. While recovering from an ACL injury prior to his junior season, Barnes was still able to collect 30 tackles, three interceptions, 13 pass breakups and two forced fumbles on defense that season.

On offense, Barnes caught 50 passes for 771 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing 22 times for 204 yards and three more scores as a junior.

