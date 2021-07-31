Marcus Freeman Breaks Down His Defensive Philosophy

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has created a great deal of buzz since he arrived in South Bend. His greatest impact so far has been on the recruiting trail, but with fall camp days away we are about to learn what kind of impact he is going to have on the football field.

Freeman joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to give insight into his defense, beginning with his overall philosophy and the type of coverage philosophy he wants to employ.

Notre Dame players consistently spoke about the simplicity of the defense throughout the spring. In part two of the interview the Irish defensive coordinator talks about what that means, and how he balances the desire to be complex enough to have answers but also being simplified enough to ensure his players can play fast and execute at a very high level.

This is just the first installment of the interview. If you want to watch the entire interview click HERE.

