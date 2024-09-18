Notre Dame Football's Marcus Freeman Offered New Head Coaching Position
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been selected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes college football players and one honorary coach each season for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” away the field.
Freeman's selection as the team's coach for 2024 marks the first time that a Notre Dame head coach has received the distinguished honor.
Freeman has been a visible and vocal leader in the community from the moment he was hired by Brian Kelly in 2021 to oversee the defense. Giving back is central to his character, not just as a football coach but as a man.
Freeman is a steadfast supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana, which helps patients and their families during extended hospital stays. Each Friday before home games in the fall, the Notre Dame head coach and student-athletes who choose to join him visit patients and their families.
The Fighting Irish contingency delivers lunches and brings Notre Dame gifts and games to the patients. Freeman is always generous with his time, spending as much quality time as possible talking with patients and getting to know them.
Freeman participates in many charitable endeavors, such as visiting local schools like St. Adalbert Catholic School in South Bend, where he surprised students with spring game tickets. Freeman has also spoken at philanthropic events, such as Erin’s House for Grieving Children, which supports families who've experienced a death.
Freeman is a terrific football coach. He's an even better human, and his impact in and around the community will continue to be felt for as long as he's in South Bend.
