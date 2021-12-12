Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Practice, Bowl Prep, Injuries

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media following the team's second practice in advance of its bowl game

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media following the second practice of the bowl prep period. The new Irish head coach discussed a number of different topics.

There were a number of topics addressed, here are some of those topics:

*** Freeman updated the injury status of Blake Fisher, Ramon Henderson and Marist Liufau

*** The whirlwhind of recruiting that happened prior to bowl practice

*** He addressed the running back depth chart now that Kyren Williams has moved on. He mentioned all the backs, and also noted how impressed he was with freshman Audric Estime.

*** Freeman discussed what he wants to see on offense and what his relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be like.

*** How his relationship will be with both sides of the ball now that he's the head coach.

*** The role that Nick Lezynski will be with the special teams and helping coach the linebackers.

*** What he saw from Henderson and Xavier Watts when they transitioned to safety. Henderson moved from cornerback and Watts moved from wide receiver, and he explained their ability to make plays.

