Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Defense

Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman discussed a number of topics about his defense during a recent media interview

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman spoke with the media following the team's Tuesday practice. The first-year coordinator addressed a number of topics as his unit works through the second week of fall camp.

Here are the topics Coach Freeman discussed:

*** Latest progress the unit has made

*** Freeman talks about how he wants his team to play, focusing on effort and attitude, which he hopes leads to takeaways

*** Freeman discusses the Notre Dame defensive staff and what makes it unique

*** Next Coach Freeman talks about how he approaches preparing for opponents and his desire to dictate things to the defense

*** Freeman talks about what makes All-American safety Kyle Hamilton such a unique player

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter