August 18, 2021
Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Defense

Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman discussed a number of topics about his defense during a recent media interview
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman spoke with the media following the team's Tuesday practice. The first-year coordinator addressed a number of topics as his unit works through the second week of fall camp.

Here are the topics Coach Freeman discussed:

*** Latest progress the unit has made

*** Freeman talks about how he wants his team to play, focusing on effort and attitude, which he hopes leads to takeaways

*** Freeman discusses the Notre Dame defensive staff and what makes it unique

*** Next Coach Freeman talks about how he approaches preparing for opponents and his desire to dictate things to the defense

*** Freeman talks about what makes All-American safety Kyle Hamilton such a unique player

