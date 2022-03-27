Marcus Freeman Talks Quarterbacks, OL, Harry Hiestand, Running Back Development

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed a number of important topics following the team's Saturday practice, which was the fifth of the spring. Among those topics were the quarterback battle, the offensive line and its position coach and the development/talent at running back.

On the quarterback battle between Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne:

"It's great, it's a great battle. As a defensive coordinator, you look for two things. You look for touchdowns and you look for interceptions. When you become a head coach you learn that's just a little part of the game, it's about decision-making. For me, it's the ability to go back with Coach (Tommy) Rees after practice and talk through it and say, okay, hey, what decisions were they making? Were they the right ones or the ones you wanted, and really just pick his mind on it. It's been good. They have done a great job."

"You keep hearing me say it, that healthy competition. Those guys that are able to compete against each other, they're all vying for one spot, but they help each other. They coach each other. They are pushing each other. That's a credit to Coach Rees and that room and the trust they've developed within each other, but also understanding that, hey, we're going to support whoever's on that field. We're going to push each other to become great at whatever we're doing, so it's been really good to see that room continue to grow together, but also compete against each other."

On the offensive line and Harry Hiestand:

"That group is really gelling, coming off the ball, being physical. Then you've got guys like Zack Martin that come around and have played the game at the highest level and it's what everybody aspires to be. He's spending time with our offensive linemen and Coach Hiestand and that just speaks volumes about Coach Hiestand and what he's done for his former players, but also what he's doing for his current guys."

On the running backs:

"(Logan) Diggs is just coming off of an injury, so he's just been working his way back. Today was the first time we really kind of let him go live. (Chris) Tyree had a light little ankle sprain that he probably missed one practice. I expect him back next week. Audric (Estime) has done a great job. Even some of those young guys, (Jadarian) Price has done a great job. We've got some guys that have never played running back playing running back. I think they're really, really doing a good job, most importantly taking care of that football and that's what we're looking, guys who can always you can hand the ball to and they can take care of it."

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter