Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Matchups That Matter

Notre Dame vs. Clemson is almost here, and the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish and top-ranked Tigers are both looking for a big win. There is much more at stake for Notre Dame, who faces a must-win scenario against Clemson.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the matchups that are most important for Notre Dame to win.

The first video is the breakdown of the matchups that DeDario and Driskell believe are most important for the Irish offense.

in the second video, DeDario and Driskell talk about the matchups that are most important for the Notre Dame defense. In this clip the selections from each are quite similar, and both revolve around stopping Clemson star running back Travis Etienne.

———————

