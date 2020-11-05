SI.com
Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Matchups That Matter

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame vs. Clemson is almost here, and the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish and top-ranked Tigers are both looking for a big win. There is much more at stake for Notre Dame, who faces a must-win scenario against Clemson.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the matchups that are most important for Notre Dame to win.

The first video is the breakdown of the matchups that DeDario and Driskell believe are most important for the Irish offense.

in the second video, DeDario and Driskell talk about the matchups that are most important for the Notre Dame defense. In this clip the selections from each are quite similar, and both revolve around stopping Clemson star running back Travis Etienne.

Make sure you get caught up on all the other Notre Dame vs. Clemson content from Irish Breakdown.

PODCAST: Notre Dame vs. Clemson Preview

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Clemson
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Clemson

Midweek Musings - Offense
Midweek Musings - Defense

Notre Dame Offense Must Start Carrying Its Weight

Clemson Is A Measuring Stick For Notre Dame

Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity In Front Of It

———————

