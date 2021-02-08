Notre Dame WR Micah Jones Enters The Transfer Portal

As expected, Notre Dame junior wide receiver Micah Jones has entered the transfer portal and will leave the Fighting Irish program.

Jones is the latest member of the 2018 recruiting class to leave the Notre Dame program, although there was no expectation he would have been a factor in the wide receiver rotation next season.. He will remain on campus through the spring semester, at which point he will graduate from Notre Dame and be eligible to play immediately at whichever school he chooses.

The Gurnee, Ill. native was a four-star recruit that ranked as the nation's No. 192 overall player by Rivals. He was an early commit to Notre Dame, choosing the Irish as a junior, committing in February of 2017.

Jones was part of a receiver class that contained Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys III and Joe Wilkins Jr. It was expected to be the backbone of the wide receiver unit, but injuries, bad fits and other factors have kept the group from ever getting going.

Jones was never more than a backup player at Notre Dame, but that hasn't kept other Power 5 schools from expressing interesting in him as soon as he hit the portal.

