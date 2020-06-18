Jones And Abdur-Rahman Looking To Push Up The Notre Dame Depth Chart

In past season’s at Notre Dame, rising junior Micah Jones and rising sophomore Kendall Abdur-Rahman would be virtual locks to be in strong competition for a spot in the wide receiver rotation.

But in 2020, three straight strong years of recruiting at the position has the depth chart so loaded that players like Jones and Abdur-Rahman are going to need extremely strong fall camps to get action this season.

MICAH JONES

Jones has yet to catch a pass at Notre Dame while being buried behind a deep and talented group of pass catchers. Despite losing Miles Boykin and Chase Claypool the last two seasons, Jones still must battle with Javon McKinley, Kevin Austin and Ben Skowronek if he wants to get action this season.

Missing the spring limited his chances to make a statement, but Jones will get another shot this summer and in fall camp. He has outstanding size at 6-4½ and 210 pounds, and Jones possesses impressive length and strong hands. Jones is not an overly fluid or sudden athlete, which limits his separation skills, but his long speed is better than often given credit for.

To make a push in fall camp, the rising junior will need to start making plays down the field. Just being a solid player practice after practice isn’t going to make the kind of statement that will force Jones into action. He’ll need to flash playmaking skills, the kind that made him a four-star, Top 200 recruit coming out of high school.

If Jones does have a strong fall camp then he could rise up the depth chart without having to pass up the three players listed above. Austin and Skowronek both have traits that could allow them to play multiple positions in the Irish offense, so Jones and McKinley handling the boundary position would then put Austin and/or Skowronek into a push for action at the field and slot positions.

It will be difficult for Jones to make that kind of push, but he’s a hard worker with quality skills. If he remains buried on the depth chart it will mean the Irish are healthy and getting a lot of quality production at the position.

KENDALL ABDUR-RAHMAN

Abdur-Rahman is a talented athlete that was a dynamic run-throw quarterback in high school. His ability to do damage with the ball in his hands stood out to me, and that combined with high-level production and athleticism to make him a four-star recruit on my board.

The issue for Abdur-Rahman, however, is that being a quarterback in high school means he is still very much learning the position. Not having a spring to continue developing his game will likely hurt Abdur-Rahman more than other players at the position who have more past experience at the position.

Notre Dame’s staff needs to give Abdur-Rahman some extra attention this summer and in fall camp. He’s not going to be able to run the entire route tree, he’s not always going to look comfortable with everything a receiver needs to do, but he’s talented and he needs the work.

It would be wise for the staff to find a few things Abdur-Rahman is comfortable with and build around that early. Then he can slowly and surely start adding to his repertoire. If Abdur-Rahman can get comfortable he’ll have a chance to carve out a niche role in 2020, which means the offense will have a player in the rotation that can threaten defense vertically and after the catch.

