Getting Michael Mayer More Targets Down The Field Is The Next Step For Notre Dame

Notre Dame needs to get Michael Mayer more involved down the field in 2022

The 2021 season was an excellent one for Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who set program single season records for a tight end in catches (71), receiving yards (840) and receiving touchdowns (7).

Of course there are parts of Mayer's game that can continue to be improved, but the focus for 2022 is about evolving how Mayer is used within the offense.

Mayer was clearly the go-to pass catcher for much of the 2021 season, and with just a few exceptions he was the focal point of the pass offense.

The rising junior has as much talent as any tight end in the country, and now that he has two years of experience under his belt the Notre Dame staff, led by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, need to find ways to expand how Mayer is used.

Teams are going to focus more and more on Mayer, and Notre Dame needs to find more ways to expand his game. This serves two purposes, with the first and most important being it allows Mayer to have a bigger impact on the pass offense by being a threat on all part of the field. As that happens the second purpose comes into play, and that is it opens up other opportunities for teammates.

The first step in evolving his game is finding more and more ways to get Mayer down the field. Notre Dame fed Mayer a bunch on short throws that traveled fewer than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage. Rees and the staff need to do more with Mayer down the field, and the quarterbacks need to find him down the field.

Let's take a look at the numbers to put Mayer's usage on routes past 10 yards in greater context. Below is a chart that looks at how many of Mayer's targets were on throws that traveled at least 20 yards past the line of scrimmage compared to other top tight ends during the 2021 season. (stats come from Pro Football Focus)

As you can see, the deep ball was much less a part of Mayer's game from a target, catches and yards standpoint compared to other tight ends.

I also took a look at how Mayer's usage matched up against the top tight ends in the NFL Draft in past seasons. I didn't include Florida's Kyle Pitts because he was basically a big receiver with how he was used, and it would greatly skewed the numbers. I don't expect Notre Dame to use Mayer that way, nor should it.

Here's how he stacks up against past tight ends that were the first taken in the draft in recent seasons.

Hurst's numbers are from 2017

This is where Mayer's downfield usage really gets put into context.

Next let's look at throws that were in the "intermediate" range, which is 10-19 yards past the line of scrimmage. As you can see, Mayer still lags well behind other top tight ends.

Here's Mayer's usage compared to top draft picks from recent seasons.

Hurst's numbers are from 2017

To wrap it all up I look at the stats of all targets that go at least 10 yards past the line of scrimmage.

Mayer is well behind other top tight ends in this area from a percentage standpoint.

Here's that same look against top drafted tight ends.

Hurst's numbers are from 2017

Part of this discrepancy is that Notre Dame uses Mayer on short throws a lot, and just looking at percentages can skew the overall perception if not taken in light of the total volume, but even there you see there is a lot of room for adjusting his usage.

Total targets beyond 10 yards:

Trey McBride, CSU - 50

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State - 50

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M - 38

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame - 34

Brock Bowers, Georgia - 31

Isaiah Likely, Coastal - 29

Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford - 28

And the past drafted players:

TJ Hockenson/Noah Fant, Iowa (2018) - 59

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame - 34

Hayden Hurst, South Carolina (2017) - 30

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame (2019) - 25 (11 games)

OJ Howard, Alabama (2016) - 23

So how do you best judge these numbers? The reality is Notre Dame targeted Mayer A LOT more than most teams target their tight ends, which is fine. If Notre Dame is going to build its pass game around Mayer, which it should, it must expand how it uses him.

Mayer needs to be used to attack the seams to a far greater degree, be used on deep drags to a greater degree, used on corner routes to a greater degree (think touchdown pass vs. Florida State) and on other creative downfield routes like wheel routes (think Purdue, Stanford).

We've seen Mayer do all of these things, but more is needed. If Mayer becomes a more utilized deep threat it is going to put a major stress on the defense, which then opens up other pass game options and also takes some of the pressure off the run game.

It makes the whole offense better, and it also puts Mayer in position to show off his downfield ability, which will help him boost his draft stock even more.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter