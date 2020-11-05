Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. Clemson Edition - Defense

It's Clemson week, so we're going to break up the Midweek Musings a bit this week. I already put out a breakdown focusing on the offense, and now we turn to the defense.

Here are my thoughts on the Notre Dame defense vs. Clemson offense matchup.

MUST SEE MATCHUP - DEFENSE

Kyle Hamilton and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah against Travis Etienne — Clemson’s All-American running back against Notre Dame’s All-American caliber defenders is set to be an epic matchup. Clemson will likely do what it can to get Etienne in more matchups against Drew White and Shayne Simon, but the way Etienne has been used this season will put him in plenty of situations where he’ll be matched up against the Irish stars.

Etienne will be in space on perimeter runs, swing throws and screens. In those situations there is a good chance he’ll find himself matched up against Owusu-Koramoah or Hamilton … or both. If Notre Dame is going to win this game its stars need to play like stars, and that means playing a big role in keeping Etienne from taking the game over.

BIGGEST CONCERN - DEFENSE

Can Notre Dame’s defensive line control the action, shutting down the run game and also putting pressure on the quarterback? I’m confident in the ability of the line to slow down the Clemson run game, which hasn’t been overly potent this season, but the pass rush aspect is a bit more concerning.

If Notre Dame is forced to bring its linebackers and safeties more frequently it exposes the linebackers and cornerbacks to more isolation situations. In turn, that gives Clemson more chances at ripping off big gains.



If the Notre Dame defensive line can in fact put together a consistent pass rush, it will allow defensive coordinator Clark Lea to use his linebackers and safeties to disguise looks and coverages, in hopes of confusing quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and slowing down the potent Clemson pass game.

STATS THAT MATTER - DEFENSE

There are three stat areas that you can gauge throughout the game to see if the Irish defense is playing at a high level.

The first are Clemson’s efficiency numbers, which during a game can best be measured by yards per rush and yards per pass attempt. The target number for Notre Dame is 4.0 yards per rush or lower. Anything less than 5.0 yards per attempt is a solid performance, but under 4.0 yards means the Irish are dominating. Keeping Clemson below 8.0 yards per attempt in the pass game is that target number.

The second is numbers that determine Notre Dame’s ability to get off the field, which can be evaluated by third-down success rate and forcing turnovers. If Notre Dame can force 2 or more turnovers it would have a huge impact on the game. Forcing Clemson into more third-down situations, and then keeping the Tigers below 40% are the target numbers.

The final is limiting explosives. Not giving up long touchdowns is ideal, as Notre Dame needs to make Clemson work for points. The more plays Clemson runs the more chance there is to make a stop or force a mistake. No plays over 40 yards and limiting the plays between 20-30 yards. Keeping Clemson at 4 or less plays of 20-30 yards would be a quality number.

STEP UP TIME - DEFENSE

Notre Dame needs fifth-year senior end Adetokunbo Ogundeji to be at his best against the Tigers. Ogundeji played well against Clemson in the Cotton Bowl and has shown flashes of being able to take over the game. A dominant performance against the Tigers would go a very long way towards Notre Dame having the pass rush success I mentioned above, and it would play a key role in slowing down the ground game.

Ogundeji has the power + athleticism combination, and the length to make life tough on the quarterback; he needs to be at his best on Saturday. It would not only play a major role in this game, it would be the kind of big-game performance that could boost his NFL Draft stock.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Former Notre Dame end Romeo Okwara is having quite the season for the Detroit Lions.

