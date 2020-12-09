Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football and college football.

SHOULD THE ACC CANCEL THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

The Big Ten is making changes to allow for its best team - Ohio State - to have an improved chance at making it to the College Football Playoff. After fighting hard to get the entire college football season canceled, the Big Ten is now trying to game the system in hopes of getting the Buckeyes into the playoff.

A question was raised to me recently regarding the ACC doing a similar thing and gaming the system to get two of its teams into the playoff. If the ACC decided to cancel its championship game the odds are incredibly strong that both Notre Dame and Clemson would make it into the playoff, and they would likely be ranked No. 2 and No. 3, which is their current ranking.

Notre Dame and Clemson would still play, but this way it would be in a national semi-final game instead of the league championship game.

My initial reaction was absolutely not, you don’t game the system that way and you don’t avoid competition. As I thought more about it, I have come to the conclusion that I would actually support such a move.

The reality is the ACC title game is only going to have about 5,000 fans in attendance and it’s not going to be the revenue generator for Charlotte, N.C. that it would have been otherwise. On top of that, it’s not like Notre Dame and Clemson would avoid each other, as they would likely play again in the semis. The only way that doesn’t happen is if Florida somehow upsets Alabama in the SEC title, which would vault Notre Dame into the No. 1 spot and likely set up a matchup between Clemson and Alabama in the semis.

A major reason for my change of heart is the ACC and SEC were the driving forces behind there even being a season. If the Big Ten and Pac 12 had their way the entire season would have been canceled. Both conferences changed their tune after they saw the ACC, SEC and Big 12 successfully playing out a season, so those leagues concocted a ridiculously short and near sighted schedule that has turned into an absolute dumpster fire. Now, the Big Ten is trying to rig the system to get Ohio State into the playoff.

Why should the ACC be punished for having its teams play 10 games, and then have its two best teams face each other in a rematch that could very well serve as an elimination game for the loser. This would be especially true if Notre Dame won the rematch. Why not do what the Big Ten is doing and rig the system in an attempt to get both Notre Dame and Clemson into the playoff.

I realize it’s a petty viewpoint that I have, but I’m that disgusted with the Big Ten that if canceling the ACC title game means decreasing the odds that Ohio State gets in I am all for it.

OHIO STATE HAS NO BUSINESS IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

I’ve never been much of a fan of the Big Ten, but my disdain for that league and its leadership has grown exponentially in recent months. If the league had its way there wouldn’t be a season, and it doesn’t deserve to have its best team in the playoff after the nonsense it pulled this season.

The decision to throw together a shortened season with no flexibility was a choice the Big Ten made, and Ohio State only playing six games isn’t a result of some outside circumstance it had no control over, it is due to the league’s poor leadership and poor planning.

Ohio State has a talented roster, but anyone saying the Buckeyes deserve to be in the playoff are arguing that based on the talent of the roster and the recent history of the program. It certainly isn’t based off them having a resume that screams “playoff.”

Ohio State currently is 5-0, which is half the wins that Notre Dame has. Even if it plays in the Big Ten title game and beats Northwestern, the Buckeyes would be hanging their hat on a win over Indiana and Northwestern. Seriously, Indiana and Northwestern.

What’s the rest of the resume look like? Wins over 2-5 Penn State, 2-5 Rutgers, 2-4 Northwestern and 2-4 Michigan State.

My anti-Ohio State stance isn’t even about Ohio State, at least not really. The Buckeyes are a talented football team, and the reality is Ohio State and Nebraska were really the only programs in the Big Ten that showed any desire to actually play this season. Ohio State’s players and coaches fought hard to have a season, and I don’t blame them for the decisions made by the “leaders” of that conference.

But the facts are what they are, and the facts are Ohio State will play almost half the games of the ACC and SEC. That matters because the fewer games you play the fewer opportunities you have to lose. Clemson didn’t lose until game eight, and if Notre Dame loses in the ACC title game it would be the 11th game.

Ohio State’s only loss in 2018 came in its eighth game. The loss that knocked Ohio State out of the playoff in 2017 was in game nine. Ohio State’s only regular season loss in 2016 was in game seven. Its loss to Michigan State in game 11 knocked the Buckeyes out of the 2015 playoff.

You get the point? When you only play six games, and only two of those games were against teams with a winning record, you don’t deserve a playoff berth.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

FILM TO WATCH

Arguably the top offensive lineman on the board in the 2022 class is Virginia native Zach Rice. A five-star according to the 247Sports composite ranking, Rice is a must-get for the Irish in 2022.

You can see why from the film below.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter