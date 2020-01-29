Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT - SPECIAL TEAMS EDITION

In 2018, Notre Dame did not rank in the Top 50 nationally in kick coverage, kick returns, punt coverage or punt returns. To make matters worse, at least that’s how it was viewed coming into the season, the Irish would have to replace its all-time leading scorer in Justin Yoon and one of the most prolific punters in school history in Tyler Newsome.

Instead of the special teams being a problem area in 2019, coordinator Brian Polian helped turn it into a strength. Notre Dame ranked 15th in punt coverage, 18th in kick coverage, placekicker Jonathan Doerer went 17-20 on field goals (7-9 beyond 40 yards) and freshman punter Jay Bramblett had an almost identical net punting average to Newsome.

With the depth, length and athleticism returning at linebacker, in the secondary and at wide receiver the Irish should once again have one of the nation’s best coverage teams, and both Doerer and Bramblett return in 2020.

There is still room for improvement, and one major question mark from a personnel standpoint. If the Irish can make those improvements and answer that one question the special teams could emerge as one of the nation’s premier units in all areas, not just in kicking and coverage.

1. More Explosive Return Game — The coverage units were excellent, but the return units were not, especially the kick return unit.

I am not someone who obsesses over punt return yardage. Notre Dame has ranked higher than Ohio State and Clemson in punt return average in each of the last two seasons, by a relatively significant margin. Having someone that excels at fielding the ball and not giving up yards (by letting the ball bounce or roll) and not turning the ball over are by far the biggest priorities for the punt return squad.

That’s not to say that having a great punt returner isn’t a benefit, it is, but rather that not having that isn’t a detriment. Chris Finke was quite good in this area the last two seasons, and he must now have to be replaced. Finding a replacement that can make smart decisions fielding the ball will be crucial. I could see a scenario where a player like Lawrence Keys III takes over and adds more juice in the return game, but that can’t come with the trade off of not effectively fielding punts with the consistency we saw from Finke.

Where I do believe developing a strong return game is important is the kick return game. Notre Dame needs to get a lot better with its kick return game. Notre Dame averaged less than 20 yards per return last season, which is an abysmal number that must be improved upon. Notre Dame needs to get to at least 22 yards, but more importantly being able to provide some spark with the return game - which means a score or a long return that gives the offense a short field - is a must.

Dynamic wideout Braden Lenzy returned kicks in the bowl game, and he provides the kind of juice you look for in a kick returner. The arrival of running back Chris Tyree, who is even faster than Lenzy, gives Notre Dame two explosive athletes that could provide explosiveness to the return game. But to truly become a dynamic return unit the blocking must also improve.

2. Growth Needed From Bramblett — Bramblett had a solid freshman season. At times he was outstanding, at times he looked like a freshman. After another year in the weight room I expect him to be stronger, which should improve both his total and net punting averages. The key, however, will be developing greater consistency now that he has a season of experience under his belt.

Bramblett has a chance to be an outstanding punter due to his ability to kick with tremendous height. If he can improve his distance and consistency while maintaining the height on his punts he could develop into Notre Dame’s best punter in a very long time.

3. Snapping Questions — Three-year starting snapper John Shannon decided to begin his career in law enforcement instead of returning for a fifth season. Shannon was a steady player for the Irish the last three seasons, and he’ll be replaced by true freshman Alex Peitsch. The good news is Peitsch was ranked by Koh’s Kicking as the nation’s best snapper each of the last two years.

Peitsch is a gifted snapper, but he’s still a freshman and we don’t know how he’ll perform under pressure.

NOTHING HAS CHANGED WITH CHRIS TYREE

When Notre Dame signed the 2020 class back in December one of the prized pickups from the class was Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree. At the time he was a composite five-star recruit, and both Rivals and ESPN had him in the Top 50. He was a consensus Top 100 recruit at the time, but that has changed as final rankings have come out.

Tyree was dropped 35 spots by Rivals, going from No. 43 to 78. 247Sports dropped him 76 spots, going from No. 61 to No. 137. ESPN still ranks him as the No. 30 player in the country, and his ranking hasn’t changed much with them. He’s no longer a composite five-star recruit.

So, what does the change in ranking mean for Notre Dame and Tyree?

Well, nothing.

Tyree is the same player now that he was when he committed, and he’s the same player he was when he signed with Notre Dame. The expectations from the staff - and from me - have not changed, despite him battling an ankle injury for most of his senior season, which limited him to a career-low 655 rushing yards, although he still averaged 9.2 yards per carry on a bum ankle.

One of the flaws I’ve seen in analysis of Tyree is a lack of understanding of just who he is, and what he’s being recruited to do for Notre Dame. Fans expecting Tyree to come in and be the lead back on day one never properly understood Tyree’s game, or what he was being recruited to do. Tyree could eventually grow into that kind of player, but he was recruited to provide juice to the running game, passing game and return game.

Tyree is the kind of player you recruit to touch the ball 10-15 times a game on offense, and then you get him in the return game. You build around his speed, and make him part of a rotation in which he can be the home run hitter that then opens up opportunities for teammates as opponents are forced to key more on him.

That’s what makes Tyree special. It’s not just his ability to hit a home run every time he touches the ball, it’s how him being on the field influences the defense. None of that has changed, no matter where he might be ranked when he arrives at Notre Dame in the summer.

BIG GAME CHANCES IN 2020

Recently I wrote that Notre Dame needs to finally win some “big games” if it wants to be considered a truly elite program. The Irish came close in 2017 when they spanked a pair of Top 15 programs, USC (No. 12) and Michigan State (No. 15), but those wins were wiped away when the Irish got smashed by Miami in November.

The Irish won another big game in 2018 against Michigan, but that victory lost its luster when the Wolverines were crushed by Ohio State (62-39) and Florida (41-15) to finish the season. The next three “big games” included a 30-3 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff, a hard-fought 23-17 loss to Georgia in which the Irish moved the ball into Bulldog territory with under two minutes left, only to come up short, and a 45-14 loss at Michigan.

Those losses are what keep the Irish from being a truly elite program. There are chances for the Irish to achieve those victories in 2020, depending on how things play out for the Irish opponents.

October 3, 2020 — vs. Wisconsin Badgers — Right now this looks like it could be a huge game, but I’m not sure if Wisconsin will be able to repeat its Big Ten West championship next season, which could take some of the shine off of this matchup.

The Badgers must replace the nation’s top back in Jonathan Taylor, its best offensive lineman, its best wide receiver and its top two front seven players on defense. Wisconsin plays at Michigan the week before it plays the Irish in Lambeau Field, and they must also play at Purdue and Iowa late in the season. They also have home games against Minnesota and Nebraska.

If Notre Dame beats the Badgers there’s a chance they could end up near the bottom of the Top 25, if not out entirely. However, if the Badgers are able to overcome their personnel losses and upset Michigan in the Big House at the end of September that would make this a Top 10 vs. Top 10 game, and the Badgers will likely finish as a Top 15 team.

November 7, 2020 — vs. Clemson Tigers — This is a no brainer. This will be the biggest regular season game of the Brian Kelly era, and it will be the biggest home game Notre Dame has played since USC traveled to Notre Dame Stadium back in 2005. If Notre Dame beats Wisconsin and Pittsburgh, and comes into this game undefeated it will be the biggest game in Notre Dame Stadium since No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame back in 1993.

Not much needs to be said beyond that. This is the biggest statement game of Kelly’s tenure. A win over Clemson would be a program changer for Notre Dame.

November 21, 2020 — vs. Louisville Cardinals — I predicted Louisville would bounce back from its 2-10 campaign from 2018, and that’s what happened. The Cardinals went 8-5 in year one of the Scott Satterfield era and I expect them to be even better in year two.

Louisville has a schedule that could allow them to be a 9-10 win team next season. They get NC State at home to start the season but must play at Clemson in week two. After that they have home games against Murray State, Western Kentucky, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, and road contests against Syracuse, Boston College and Virginia before they travel to Notre Dame Stadium.

I’m not saying it will happen, but I am saying there’s at least a chance the Cardinals come into this matchup with a 9-1 record. A home game at Kentucky a week later would give the Cardinals a strong chance at finishing 10-2 with losses to Clemson and Notre Dame. That’s a sure-fire Top 15 ranking that could vault the Cardinals into the Top 10 with a strong bowl showing.

This would not give Notre Dame a “name” victory, but it would give them a big win over a high quality opponent.

November 28, 2020 - at Southern Cal Trojans — With all the uncertainty surrounding USC it would not be a shock if head coach Clay Helton has already been fired when Notre Dame travels out west to take on the Trojans. But with all the talent he returns, and with a new defensive coordinator, I also wouldn’t be shocked if the Trojans are much better than people think.

Here’s the reality, after the season-opening matchup against Alabama, there is only one other team (besides Notre Dame) that can match USC’s talent, and that is Oregon. USC hasn’t been good on the road under Helton, so a road game at Utah will be a challenge, as will road games at Stanford and even Arizona, but the Trojans are capable of winning them all.

I wouldn’t bet on it, but if the new coaching hires can provide a spark and the Trojans can maximize their talent there’s an outside chance this could be a Top 10 vs. Top 10 contest to conclude the season.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Super Bowl LIV is this weekend and the San Francisco 49ers have a pair of former Notre Dame standouts on the roster. Mike McGlinchey starts at right tackle and Sheldon Day is a key rotation player along the defensive line.

McGlinchey was the No. 9 overall pick of the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. Yesterday, Notre Dame put out a pretty cool tweet from that day.

FILM TO WATCH

To continue providing film of 2021 defensive ends that I like, below is film of a raw but talented end with a lot of upside. Notre Dame recently offered Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken big man Jason Onye, a 6-4, 250-pound end whose frame and game reminds me a great deal of former Irish end Khalid Kareem.

Tell me what you think in the comments below.

