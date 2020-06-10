Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

NOTRE DAME TACKLE TANDEM COULD BE THE NATION’S BEST

Notre Dame left tackle Liam Eichenberg heads into the 2020 season as one of the top returning players at his position in the entire country. Eichenberg is getting plenty of first-round draft attention, and his Pro Football Focus rankings put him among the nation’s best.

But Eichenberg isn’t the only talented and experienced offensive tackle returning to the roster. A year ago at this time it was right tackle Robert Hainsey that entered the season ranked among the top returning offensive tackles in the country according to Pro Football Focus.

Hainsey had a solid 2019 season before going down with an injury, but he didn’t make the third-year leap I expected. The injury he suffered in the win over Virginia Tech cost him the final five games, but Hainsey is 100-percent healthy and once again gets an opportunity to emerge as one of the nation’s best tackles.

If Hainsey returns to form and shows normal year-to-year growth, and if Eichenberg does the same, the Irish could have arguably the best tackle tandem in the country. It would also give the Irish their best tackle tandem since 2015, when the outside positions were manned by Ronnie Stanley and Mike McGlinchey, a couple of future Top 10 NFL Draft picks.

Despite not taking the leap I expected, Hainsey was still good last season. If you look at the Pro Football Focus rankings of returning blockers, Notre Dame is the only team in the country that returns two starting tackles that rank in the Top 20 in both pass blocking and run blocking grades.

Eichenberg is the seventh best returning pass blocking tackle (with at least 200 pass snaps) and Hainsey ranks 11th. Eichenberg is the eighth best returning run blocker while Hainsey ranks 18th.

Other programs have two Top 20 tackles from a pass blocking (Texas) or run blocking (Kentucky, Wisconsin) standpoint, but none have a pair that ranks in the Top 20 in both areas. Clemson has two players returning that ranked in the Top 20 in both, but Jordan McFadden wasn’t a starter, even tough he did qualify from a snaps played standpoint.

Eichenberg and Hainsey certainly have an opportunity to develop into the nation’s best tackle tandem. It requires Eichenberg to become a more consistent player and be more forceful in the run game, and it requires Hainsey to also become a more effective run blocker.

Where the duo already thrives is in the pass game. Eichenberg and Hainsey combined for 748 pass snaps in 2019, and the duo didn’t allow a single sack and gave up just five total hits on the quarterback.

Hainsey has not allowed a sack since the season-opener in 2018, a span of 20 games. As a sophomore (2018), Hainsey did not allow a single sack or hit on the quarterback in the final nine games of the season and allowed just one total hurry. That’s quite an astonishing accomplishment. The nation’s best offensive tackle is Oregon’s Penei Sewell, and it’s not even close, but Sewell never went more than four games without giving up a hurry.

IS A TOP FIVE CLASS STILL POSSIBLE?

Around the time of Notre Dame’s bowl game against Iowa State, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly said the goal for the 2021 class was to land a Top 5 recruiting class. At the time it seemed the Irish were well on their way to making that happen. When Kelly made that statement Notre Dame had a consensus Top 5 class, and they seemed to be in strong position to add several more top players.

Things have not gone well since then, and Notre Dame has struggled to add players on offense. The potential for a vaunted offensive line class has taken a hit, and the hope of landing an elite running back disappeared when Will Shipley committed to Clemson. Notre Dame has fallen out of the Top 10 in the Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN rankings.

So can Notre Dame still land a Top 5 class?

Well, depends on how you evaluate a Top 5 class. If you’re referring simply to the recruiting rankings from Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN the odds are incredibly slim. The issue with points based systems is there is no subjectivity. A class could be loaded at two or three positions, completely whiff on other positions, miss out on areas where there were high needs and still be in the Top 5.

The other way to evaluate it is to look at the class from a more subjective viewpoint. For me, a Top 5 class is one that contains elite players on both sides of the ball, has quality depth on both sides of the ball and meets all the needs in a strong manner.

In this regard I do believe Notre Dame has a chance to land a Top 5 class. It will be incredibly difficult and the staff will need to get some momentum back, but there’s still an outside chance for it to happen.

First and foremost, Notre Dame must hang onto all the players currently in the class, especially on offense. Notre Dame has a pair of elite prospects on offense, so they’ve met that need on that side of the ball. Landing at least one more impact player at the skill positions on offense is a must (think wide receiver Dont’e Thornton), and the Irish need to add at least one running back and one more wide receiver.

For a program like Notre Dame, the two key ingredients to a Top 5 class are an elite quarterback and an elite offensive line class. The Irish already have that quarterback in Tyler Buchner, but the line class needs to rebound in a hurry. Landing Rocco Spindler isn’t enough, and the staff must find a way to either pull off an upset and land Nolan Rucci (unlikely at this point) or be able to flip a talented player like Wyatt Milum (West Virginia).

If the staff can’t get the offensive line class back on track it will be impossible to land a Top 5 class, and it could even be a challenge to land a Top 10 class.

Defensively, Notre Dame needs to land Tennessee rover Prince Kollie and it must find one more linebacker in the class that can be an impact player at some point. The staff must also fill out the safety class with at least one more top-level talent.

A Top 5 class could still be in the cards, but the Irish staff will need to get hot in a hurry, catch a break or two and turn what they hope will be a strong season on the field into an opportunity to flip a player or two.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Notre Dame has hit a number of home runs when it comes to finding defensive line graduate assistants in recent seasons. The newest defensive line graduate assistant has some big shoes to fill, but he worked at Texas Tech in recent seasons, which means Notre Dame analyst Kerry Cooks knows him quite well.

FILM TO WATCH

One of the players that is key to Notre Dame finishing with the defensive class it needs to be a top class is athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala of Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell. He's a two-way standout, but his best position is safety.

