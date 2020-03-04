Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

SOPHOMORES READY TO STEP UP - OFFENSE EDITION

Outside of safety Kyle Hamilton, punter Jay Bramblett and defensive tackle Jacob Lacey the 2019 recruiting class didn’t make much of a splash in 2019. Heading into their second season, the rising sophomores are in position to make a push up the depth charts.

The rise of the class will have a key role in Notre Dame solidifying its 2020 depth chart. Over the next two Midweek Musings we’ll discuss the sophomores who are in position to make a move with a strong spring.

We’ll begin by looking at the offense.

Brendon Clark, Quarterback - Clark was a consensus three-star recruit according to Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN, but there was a reason both Notre Dame and Clemson went after Clark despite him being committed to Wake Forest.

I graded Clark as a four-star recruit because despite his raw mechanics and overall game, his physical tools are outstanding. Clark has a strong right arm that allows him to physically make any throw on the field. He can power the ball on out throws and he can stretch the field, plus Clark is an outstanding athlete. The question for him this spring is can he harness all of that raw talent.

Based on where he was in fall camp - the last time we really got a chance to see him - Clark needs a lot of mechanical work. He was erratic from an accuracy standpoint due to an inconsistent release point that was a byproduct of his baseball background and footwork. A good spring of teaching with Clark will be good for him, and it will give him a chance to solidify the backup quarterback position.

Notre Dame was fortunate that starting quarterback Ian Book was healthy for all 13 games last season, but they cannot bank on that again in 2020. That means getting the backup quarterback ready to play, and play at a high level, is a must. Clark needs to grow his game, but if his mechanics and grasp of the offense catch up to his physical tools he’ll give the Irish a backup quarterback ready to step in and shine should his number be called.

It will also put Clark in position to take over the starting role once Book departs following the 2020 season.

Kendall Abdur-Rahman, Wide Receiver - The converted quarterback didn’t make much of a splash as a freshman as he battled to stay healthy and adjusted to playing wide receiver. The spring is a chance for him to grow his game and make plays. He’ll need to do that with talented freshman Xavier Watts on campus and incoming freshman Jordan Johnson ready to show up over the summer.

Notre Dame needs more players on offense that can make plays with the ball in their hands, and that’s exactly why the staff went after Abdur-Rahman, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons of high school. He brings make-you-miss traits to the offense and he has enough speed to hurt teams down the field. The question for Abdur-Rahman is how does he catch the ball and how quickly can he learn how to run routes at an effective level.

Much of the focus is rightly on the 2018 class of receivers, Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys III and Joe Wilkins Jr. But Lenzy has struggled to stay healthy, Austin has struggled to stay eligible and Wilkins has also had his fair share of problems staying healthy. That should open up a window for Abdur-Rahman to emerge if he can make a splash this spring.

Andrew Kristofic, Offensive Tackle - If everyone is healthy the Irish should have a strong starting offensive line in 2020, but right now three of those starters are expected to at best be limited this spring. That should open up a lot of snap opportunities for the young offensive linemen.

This is a big spring for Kristofic, who has a chance to seize hold of the No. 3 tackle position with a strong performance. It also will put him in position to step into the lineup should a tackle go down, and it would put him in great to earn a starting spot after Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hainsey depart following the 2020 season.

Kristofic is a quality athlete and he battled as a freshman, but like most freshmen he lacked the strength and overall technique needed to shine. Now that he has more experience, Kristofic should be in position to raise his game and start to make an impact this spring. Notre Dame needs that to happen.

Zeke Correll, Center/Guard - Correll is in the same boat as Kristofic. With the injuries to the 2019 starting guards and senior Dillan Gibbons, there’s an opportunity for a player like Correll to get a lot of reps this spring. Correll is a tough kid, a quality athlete and a very talented young player, but he lacked size as a freshman.

We’ll see if he’s been able to add enough girth to really hold up this spring, and if he does I expect him to have a strong spring. I could see Correll getting work at both guard and center, and if he can perform well the talented sophomore will have a chance to lock down a key interior rotation role.

It will also put Correll in position to land a starting role in 2021.

CLAYPOOL AND KMET SEE STOCK RISE

Pro Football Focus had both Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet as risers after their outstanding performances at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Here’s what PFF had to say about Claypool:

“Throughout the pre-draft process, numerous people in and around the league have said that 6-foot-4, 238-pound Chase Claypool looks to be a tight end at the next level. That’d be a scary tight end considering Claypool posted a 4.42 40, 40.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump. Claypool broke out in 2019, posting an 82.3 receiving grade after owning a career high of 66.1 prior. He clearly is a unit of a receiver, and he toasted some coverage defenders on contested balls because of it. Of the 39 receivers to see 25 contested targets, Claypool produced the sixth-highest catch rate at 57.7%. He’s also a bowling ball after the catch, breaking 14 tackles on his 66 catches in 2019.”

Here’s what PFF had to say about Kmet:

“There was reason to worry about Cole Kmet as an NFL prospect since he had seen only 82 targets in his career at Notre Dame, but top-four finishes in the 40, vertical jump and broad jump helped assuage the small sample size concern. It still doesn’t help that didn’t see a whole lot of work in the slot or on the outside. Plus, a lot of his production was schemed — well over half of his 515 receiving yards were schemed, open throws. Kmet's Combine performance does show there is reason to improve on his college numbers.

At 6-foot-6, 262-pounds, Kmet has arguably the largest catch radius of anyone in the class. He hauled in 93.5% of his catchable targets in 2019, a figure that ranks among the five best in the 2020 draft class. Kmet has the size and athleticism to be a chain mover at the next level. Poor Combine performances by other tight ends in this class could also help raise his stock.”

ESPN BREAKS DOWN NOTRE DAME'S PLAYOFF ODDS

ESPN analyst Heather Dinich recently broke down the ten teams she feels have the best chance to make it to the College Football Playoff in 2020. Here are here thoughts on Notre Dame.

"Where they stand now: Notre Dame returns quarterback Ian Book and all five starting offensive linemen, which should help first-year playcaller Tom Rees. The Irish still have to replace their leading rusher and top three receivers, though. Notre Dame will always be the X factor in the CFP, with the potential to bump out a second Power 5 conference champion, but those within the program know their margin for error is only one loss."

"Biggest obstacle to playoff: Winning on the road. Don't underestimate the challenge of opening the season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, or facing Wisconsin at historic Lambeau Field. The Irish have a total of three neutral-site games in 2020, and three true road games (Pitt, Georgia Tech and USC). If the Irish are going to finish in the top four, they're going to have to win on the road, because there's no guarantee home-field advantage will help them Nov. 7 against Clemson."

"What the committee will like: Wins against division and/or conference champions. Notre Dame obviously can't win a conference title, but it still has a chance to claim victories over what should be the ACC champion (Clemson) and a Big Ten contender (Wisconsin). Against Clemson, the Irish have a chance to upend a top-four team and earn what could be one of the best wins in the country. These wins don't have to be pretty -- the others do."

"What the committee won't like: Close wins. Notre Dame has a decent schedule, especially with Clemson and Wisconsin, and a trip to Ireland to face Navy, but if it's going to assert itself as one of the top four teams, it can't narrowly beat the likes of Duke, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. It can't struggle against a rebuilding Arkansas team, and should take advantage of home field against a rapidly-improving Louisville team. If Notre Dame finishes with one loss, which is likely, it will be compared against one-loss Power 5 conference champions. If those teams have stronger résumés, Notre Dame has to leave no doubt it's one of the four best, and the only way to do that is win convincingly."

TWEET OF THE WEEK

We all know former Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman was an outstanding player for the Irish. He was also a tremendous leader, but he's also a tremendous young person with high character.

FILM TO WATCH

I don't often rail about players who don't have offers, especially on defense. Clark Lea has earned the right to be trusted when it comes to players he does or does not offer, but in 2021 there is one player I think absolutely needs to be offered and added to the class.

That player is Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel safety/rover Benjamin Perry. Here's a look at his film: