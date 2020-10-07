Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

MUST SEE MATCHUP - OFFENSE

There is one matchup on each side of the ball that is an absolute must-see, and on offense that matchup is Notre Dame junior receiver Braden Lenzy against Florida State junior cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Notre Dame's wideouts need to play a lot better, and getting Lenzy rolling is a must for the Irish offense. That could be a challenge against Samuel, who is one of the best corners the Irish will face this season.

If coordinator Tommy Rees can find ways to get Lenzy into isolations against Samuel it will give the speedy junior a chance to announce himself as a big-time player. If Samuel shuts him down the pass game could struggle.

BIGGEST CONCERN - OFFENSE

Notre Dame should be able to run the football against Florida State, but that will require the pass game to be much better than it has been at the start of the 2020 season.

In the first two games we saw very, very few RPOs (run pass option), which means the vertical passing game must be good enough to keep the FSU safeties from aggressively attacking downhill. Unlike Duke and South Florida, the Seminoles have good enough safeties to make life difficult for the run game if there isn't a deep pass game to keep them honest.

If Notre Dame can hit some shots down the field, especially to Lenzy or tight end Tommy Tremble, the safeties will be less active in the run game. If that happens the Irish should throttle Florida State on the ground. If Ian Book can't connect vertically it could make moving the chains more challenging.

STATS THAT MATTER - OFFENSE

Studying Florida State from a statistical standpoint is challenging. They've lost games giving up a ton of yards and points, and lost games where they held opponents to under 300 yards.

But at the end of the day, this game isn't about Florida State, it's about Notre Dame. If Notre Dame plays its game this will be a victory for the home squad.

For Notre Dame, it's all about the run game. Beginning with the 2017 season, Notre Dame has gone 26-6 against Power 5 opponents.

When the Irish rush for at least 170 yards they are 18-0 and averaged 37.7 points per game against Power 5 opponents.

When the Irish rush for less than 170 yards they are 8-6 and averaged 20.5 points per game.

STEP UP TIME - OFFENSE

Junior center Jarrett Patterson struggled in the opener but had a dominant performance against South Florida. Against Florida State, however, he will face his biggest test of the season .... literally.

For much of the game Patterson will be matched up Florida State starting nose tackle Robert Cooper (#91), who stands 6-2 and weighs 332 pounds. When Cooper comes off the field Patterson will be matched up against Cory Durden (#16), who is 6-5 and weighs "only' 315 pounds.

Patterson will need to be on top of his game against the Seminoles.

MUST SEE MATCHUP - DEFENSE

Florida State star receiver Tamorrion Terry has yet to catch fire this season, and Notre Dame needs to make sure that doesn't happen this weekend. Terry has the kind of playmaking ability to put the offense on his back, making this a far more competitive game than it should be.

He has a significant speed advantage over veteran Nick McCloud and freshman Clarence Lewis, and at 6-4, 210 pounds he has a significant size advantage over TaRiq Bracy. Bracy, of course, excelled against the Seminoles in 2018, and he'll need to be on top of his game again this season.

BIGGEST CONCERN - DEFENSE

Outside of Terry there really isn't a personnel matchup that should be overly concerning to Notre Dame. The issue for the Irish is about execution, and executing against a mobile quarterback. There were times in 2019 when that gave the Irish defense major problems, and the mobile quarterback they will face Saturday (Jordan Travis) is a player with limited film.

Travis having limited film means he lacks experience, which hurts him. How the offense looked with him against Jacksonville State looked a bit different than it did with James Blackman behind center. That means Florida State has far fewer tendencies for Notre Dame to study and evaluate with a Travis-led offense.

Will that mean Notre Dame gives up more big plays? Will Travis be able to use his escapability to turn potential negatives into positive gains? Will his athleticism and playmaking ability help neutralize the Irish pass rush, allowing the FSU playmakers to do more damage?

That's the biggest concern for the Irish defense.

STATS THAT MATTER - DEFENSE

Getting real pressure on the Florida State quarterbacks will be a key to success for the Irish defense.

In Florida State's last five wins the offensive line and blockers allowed 64 hurries, including 23 combined hits or sacks on the quarterback.

In Florida State's last five losses the offensive line and blockers allowed 87 hurries, including 42 combined hits or sacks on the quarterback.

STEP UP TIME - DEFENSE

Notre Dame cannot allow the Florida State ground game to get going. If Notre Dame can make the Seminoles one dimensional they will dominate this matchup. If Florida State is able to be balanced it will allow the offense to move the chains and put the receivers in more big-play opportunities.

A big key to shutting down the run game will be strong play from the interior defensive linemen. Notre Dame's best run defender up the middle the last two seasons has been Jayson Ademilola, and the junior needs a big game against the Noles. He missed the game against South Florida, but Ademilola is expected to be back on the field and healthy against the Noles.

Ademilola has the quickness and disruptive ability to make life difficult for the Florida State interior players. If he has a big game it will go a long way towards shutting down the FSU run game, which will then allow the pass rush to take the game over.

RECRUITING THOUGHTS

Notre Dame is all but done with recruiting defenders for the 2021 class, and they've mostly moved onto 2022 recruiting. The Irish have just one commitment in the 2022 class on defense, and that would be Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler.

Being done early allowed the Irish staff to get a jump start on the 2022 class, and they'll need to take advantage of it at linebacker. Notre Dame failed to sign a linebacker in the 2020 class and have just one in the 2021 class (Prince Kollie).

That means landing quality numbers and impact talent at linebacker in 2022 is an absolute must. Notre Dame is already after a number of talented linebackers in the class, and it's a strong year in pro-Notre Dame areas.

There is one linebacker in 2022 that is a must-get, and that is Evanston (Ill.) High School star Sebastian Cheeks. Notre Dame is in great early shape with Cheeks, and combining him with Ziegler would give the Irish a tremendous start to linebacker recruiting in 2022.

Cheeks is a Top 100 recruit according to Rivals, and he's just scratching the surface of how good he could be. If I were a betting man I'd put my money on Notre Dame, but other programs aren't going to back off the talented and athletic defender.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Notre Dame alum Kyle Rudolph is a two-time Pro Bowler that has caught 431 passes and scored 48 times in his NFL career. A case could be made, however, that Rudolph's biggest impact has been what he's done off the field.

He's just one example:

FILM TO WATCH

I recently wrote that the difference between Notre Dame having an outstanding offensive haul in the 2021 class and a truly elite, game-changing class is landing Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph wide receiver Dont'e Thornton.

This film should give you a taste of why I think that.

