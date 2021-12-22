Midweek Musings: Which Offense Steps Up? Alternative Playoff Options, Transfer Portal Needs

The Fiesta Bowl victory will be determined by which offense plays best, Notre Dame's or Oklahoma State's

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, Fighting Irish recruiting and college football.

Fiesta Bowl Comes Down To Which Offense Steps Up

Notre Dame and Oklahoma State combined to go 22-3 this season, and there are a lot of similarities for how they got to the Fiesta Bowl. The first similarity is both play outstanding defense. Another similarity is that the offenses have struggled at times, especially against the better defenses on the schedule.

The outcome of this game will come down to which offense is able to find the most success against its vaunted opponent.

Notre Dame finished the season ranked 8th in defensive efficiency and Oklahoma State finished 3rd. Notre Dame finished 9th in scoring defense while Oklahoma State finished 7th. Both units are really, really good.

Offensively, Notre Dame has had greater success this season, ranking 26th in efficiency, 20th in scoring offense (38th if you remove defensive and special teams scores) and 34th in pass offense. Oklahoma State ranked 50th in scoring.

Their yards per game numbers are similar, although Notre Dame has a much better yards to play average (6.1 to 5.4). Oklahoma State runs A LOT more plays, ranking 9th nationally in total plays. This is due to their third-down success (they rank 25th), an area where Notre Dame struggled (Notre Dame ranked 63rd).

Oklahoma State runs for more yards per game (181.2 to 152.5), but Notre Dame had a better yards per carry average (4.3 to 4.1). Notre Dame has a much better advantage when it comes to passing yards and most passing statistics, but Oklahoma State allowed 16 sacks this season while Notre Dame gave up 33 sacks on the season.

Both units have had inconsistent quarterback play, but Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan's completion percentage (67.6%) is much better than Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (61.3%). Coan's passer rating (154.35) is also significantly better than Sanders (130.33).

So who performs better in this game, Notre Dame's offense or Oklahoma State's? Who protects the quarterback better? Which rush offense has a better day? Whose pass offense makes the most plays? Who protects the ball the best? Who can make the most big plays on offense?

Ultimately, that will be what determines who wins the Fiesta Bowl.

Alternate Playoff Scenarios

We are still in the four-team College Football Playoff scenario, which is likely not going to last much longer. Expansion is inevitable, although we don't yet know what expansion will look like.

I'm mostly against expansion, at least in the ways being discussed. I must admit, however, that this is the first year since the playoff began back in 2014 that an expanded playoff situation would have been very, very intriguing.

Here's a look at what the previously proposed 12-team playoff would look like.

Bye: 1 Alabama (12-1), 2 Michigan (12-1), 3 Georgia (12-1), 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

Quarterfinals

5 Notre Dame (11-1) vs. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2)

6 Ohio State (10-2) vs. 11 Utah (10-3)

7 Baylor (11-2) vs. 10 Michigan State (10-2)

8 Ole Miss (10-2) vs. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2)

Semi-Finals

1 Alabama vs. 8 Ole Miss/9 Oklahoma State winner

2 Michigan vs. 7 Baylor/10 Michigan State winner

3 Georgia vs. 6 Ohio State/11 Utah winner

4 Cincinnati vs. 5 Notre Dame/12 Pittsburgh winner

There's a chance for three rematches in the semi-finals, with Alabama and Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Cincinnati, and Michigan and Michigan State all with a shot to play for the second time. There's also a chance for an exciting Georgia vs. Ohio State matchup.

Those would make for some very, very interesting matchups.

I've made a proposal that I like, and it incorporates having the Power 5 champs and the Group fo 5 best team locked into one of the New Year's Six Bowls. After those six games are played the committee would then pick their four best teams.

Here's what those matchups would look like.

Rose Bowl: 11 Utah vs. 5 Notre Dame

Fiesta Bowl: 7 Baylor vs. 6 Ohio State

Sugar Bowl: 1 Alabama vs. 10 Michigan State

Orange Bowl: 12 Pittsburgh vs. 3 Georgia

Cotton Bowl: 2 Michigan vs. 9 Oklahoma State

Peach Bowl: 4 Cincinnati vs. 8 Ole Miss

Imagine how locked in Notre Dame, Ohio State and Baylor fans would be in the Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl It's yet another shot for those teams to handle business and get into the playoff, if there can be an upset or two.

If you're dead set on keeping the Rose Bowl as Pac 12 vs. Big Ten then you could have 2 Michigan vs 11 Utah, which I'd be totally fine with. That would change the matchups a bit but for the sake of argument just put 5 Notre Dame and 9 Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl.

Transfer Portal Needs

Notre Dame will likely head into the offseason with needs to meet on the roster, and the odds aren't good the Irish staff will be able to meet those needs with high school prospects. That means they'll need to focus on finding the right fit in the transfer portal. Here is where I think Notre Dame could or should look for players in the portal.

Quarterback - I'm of the belief that Notre Dame needs to ride with Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne as the quarterbacks in competition for the starting job. I think their talent is such that they can be part of an outstanding Irish offense, they've earned that opportunity and they need the reps. But I also believe a fourth quarterback is needed on the roster, so what I'm looking for is not someone to come in and battle Buchner and Pyne for the starting job, but rather a veteran who is comfortable being a depth player as he works on his master's degree. That will be hard to find, but it's what I'd be looking for if I was advising the staff.

Wide Receiver - Failing to sign two of the three 2022 wide receiver commit combines with the loss of 5 transfers following the end of the 2020 season to put Notre Dame in a very, very precarious position. Should the staff be able to convince Kevin Austin Jr., Avery Davis, Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr. to return the team will have plenty of talent, but will still be short on numbers. Even in the best of scenarios they need at least one more wide receiver, either with a prep player or a transfer player. For every departure from the roster add the need for another wideout.

Safety - Notre Dame doesn't have a need for numbers at safety, assuming everyone is healthy. I would keep my eye open for an impact player, however, and if the right kind of talented player is out there and is a fit he should be strongly considered.

I'm comfortable with the rest of the roster, but there are two positions to keep an eye on. If Notre Dame has an injury at running back it could open up the need for another player to help fill out the depth chart. If Isaiah Foskey chooses to go to the NFL I would absolutely look for a player that can play the Vyper position to help solidify the depth chart.

Tweet Of The Week

We got our first glimpse of head coach Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl practices.

Film Of The Week

Notre Dame signed a brilliant 2022 class on defense, but over the last two years a case could be made that the offense has actually been better.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

