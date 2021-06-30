Midweek Musings: Will The Notre Dame Offensive Line Be A Strength In 2021

Thoughts and analysis of Notre Dame football, Fighting Irish recruiting and college football.

NOTRE DAME O-LINE HAS TWO PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS

Notre Dame's offensive line is considered a major question mark heading into the 2021 season, but should it?

Yes, Notre Dame is set to start a true freshman at left tackle, but that is an elite player at left tackle (Blake Fisher). But if you look at the preseason magazines and analyst groups the Irish also return a pair of All-Americans.

Pro Football Focus recently released its preseason All-American squad in which it provided first team, second team, third team and honorable mention honors. Grad transfer offensive lineman Cain Madden was named a preseason first team All-American.

"The Irish, who saw four of their five starting offensive linemen leave for the NFL, landed one of the best players in the transfer portal in Cain Madden. He started at right guard for Marshall over the past three years, providing great pass protection in each campaign. His grades in that facet came out to 84.6, 79.0 and 82.0. And he was performing at unprecedented levels as a run-blocker in 2020, posting a 93.0 grade in that facet." - Pro Football Focus



Notre Dame veteran blocker Jarrett Patterson was named the third-team All-American center. Notre Dame also returns Josh Lugg and his nine career starts at right tackle.

It would seem the excuses for not having another great offensive line in 2021 are diminishing.

I expect Fisher to be a freshman All-American and Patterson, whether he plays center or guard, should once again be one of the nation's best linemen. For the unit to once again be one of the nation's best, and for it to avoid a big drop off, it needs Lugg to be solid at right tackle, it needs the open guard spot to settle in quickly and it needs Madden to be as good as advertised.

It's a big year for line coach Jeff Quinn, who must prove he can do what Harry Hiestand did and what the nation's best line coaches do, reload.

NOTRE DAME HAS A TYPE AT DEFENSIVE END

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston is a big guy. The former Michigan linebacker and star running back at St. Marys Memorial in Ohio stands 6-5. It would seem as if Elston has created a standard that if you aren't at least his height or higher you can't be recruited to play defensive end for Notre Dame.

This is obviously a light-hearted way to make a point, but Notre Dame clearly has a type when it comes to recruiting the defensive line. With few exceptions, Notre Dame's defensive line pick ups in recent classes have been pretty long. Elston has upped his game a bit in the 2022 and 2023 classes. The commits in those two classes are incredibly long.

2019 CLASS

Isaiah Foskey - 6'5

NaNa Osafo-Mensah - 6'3

2020 CLASS

Alexander Ehrensberger - 6'7

Rylie Mills - 6'5

Jordan Botelho - 6'2 1/2

2021 CLASS

Jason Onye - 6'5

Devin Aupiu - 6'5

Will Schweitzer - 6'4

2022 COMMITS

Tyson Ford - 6'6

Aiden Gobaira - 6'6

Darren Agu - 6'6

2023 COMMITS

Keon Keeley - 6'6

Brenan Vernon - 6'5

IS CLEMSON TAKING A STEP BACK?

A friend of mine tweeted out his preseason Top 10 yesterday and it sparked a good conservations about where Clemson and Oklahoma should be ranked in 2021.

Clemson is a preseason No. 2 team in the country thanks to the return of a very talented, albeit young defense. The youth that hurt that unit at times a year ago is now older, and the Tigers are expected to have arguably the nation's best defense.

Clemson is also coming off its sixth straight College Football Playoff appearance, something no other program has done in the seven seasons of the CFP.

It would seem the national pundits and analysts are expecting the Tigers to keep on rolling despite the loss of generational quarterback Trevor Lawrence and do-it-all back Travis Etienne, a pair of first rounders.

I'm not sold on that happening. Even with Lawrence and Etienne the Tigers have not been the same since its 2018 title team, which was incredibly good. That team beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the semi-final before blasting Alabama by a 44-16 score.

In 2019 the Tigers had to battle back from being down 16-0 to Ohio State in the semi-finals to hold on for a 29-23 win. That win was secured when Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields was picked off in the end zone with less than a minute left in the game.

LSU smacked Clemson in the title game by a 42-25 score and the Buckeyes got payback against the Tigers in the most recent CFP, blasting Clemson 49-28 in the semi-final. The game wasn't even as close as that score indicated, as Clemson was the final team to score.

Clemson looked quite beatable when Lawrence missed two games last season. The highly ranked Clemson receiving classes in recent seasons haven't panned out, and there are legitimate concerns about how good Justyn Ross will be after missing last season with a neck injury. Clemson's backfield is also a question mark, and the line was awful last season and now must replace its best blocker.

The Clemson defense should still be really, really good, but there is a lot of pressure on sophomore QB D.J. Uiagalelei to be the next Lawrence. Lawrence had to put Clemson on his shoulders in 2019 and 2020, as the Tiger offense often came up short in big games. Can Uiagalelei really do for the offense - as a true sophomore - what Lawrence did the last two seasons?

That will ultimately determine if Clemson can reload and continue being the 1B program to Alabama's 1A, or if the Tigers start slowing coming back down to earth.

We'll learn quite a bit about the Tigers at the start of the season. Clemson faces Georgia in Charlotte, N.C. to kick off their 2021 campaign.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Notre Dame hands out "Warriors of the Week" during the summer workouts, and this week's winner were quite intriguing. Primarily because veteran offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson was one of the winners. This is clearly good news because it's evidence that Patterson is getting healthy and putting in work as we get closer and closer to camp. Linebacker JD Bertrand is really filling out and safety Houston Griffith continues his strong offseason.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

The show of the week for Irish Breakdown was our analysis of the current state of recruiting for Notre Dame in the 2022 class. I go position-by-position and talk about where things stand with the current commits, talk about the players left on the board and talk about what must happen for the Irish to finish with a gap closing class.

