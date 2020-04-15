Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

IS PLAYOFF EXPANSION GOOD FOR NOTRE DAME

According to Brett McMurphy, there is growing interest among college athletic directors to expand the College Football Playoff to 16 teams. This would be a HUGE mistake for college football, but the reality is athletic directors don’t care about what’s good for the game, they’re looking for a money grab, and there is little doubt they view playoff expansion as a money maker.

I’ll be writing an article about how playoff expansion is bad for the game, and expansion to 16 teams would be disastrous, but the fact is far too many “leaders” in college athletics care more about short-term financial gain than long-term viability.

But there’s another question, one more specific to Notre Dame, and that is would an expanded playoff be good for the Fighting Irish program. Well, that depends on what your expectation is for Notre Dame. If your view of a successful season is simply making the College Football Playoff, then yes, this would absolutely be a positive for Notre Dame.

During the Brian Kelly era, Notre Dame would have likely made the playoff in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 if there was a 16-team playoff situation. A 16-team playoff scenario would also likely result in Notre Dame earning a couple of wins in seasons where it was a higher seed that would have earned them a lower-ranked opponent.

In that regard there is merit to this being a positive for the Irish from an end result standpoint, assuming just making the playoff is the ultimate goal.

But if winning championships remains the goal - and it should absolutely be the goal for Notre Dame - then an expanded playoff would likely make it far more challenging to make this happen.

The push back to this would be a four-team playoff means Notre Dame isn’t even in the game most seasons, and a 16-team playoff means the Irish could get hot late in the year and make a run. This is a very strong point, but I think the counter is that is a 16-team playoff means Notre Dame must come out on top in four games to win a title, and that would make it challenging.

I believe that Notre Dame can recruit and develop a program that can beat any team on any given Saturday, and the recruiting restrictions that do exist don’t prevent that. But the margin for error has always been smaller for Notre Dame, even back during the 1980’s and early 1990’s during the Lou Holtz glory days.

Does Notre Dame win the 1988 national championship if they ended up in a neutral field rematch against Miami? They would have needed a second win over Florida State - this time on a neutral field - in 1993. If Notre Dame is able to beat Clemson in 2020 it would likely knock the Tigers out of a four-team playoff, but would the Irish be able to win a rematch in a 16-game format?

That would have been incredibly challenging, and in these scenarios the more loaded programs like Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson would have an even greater advantage.

WHAT IS GOING ON AT SAFETY

Notre Dame's 2018 and 2019 safety classes were absolutely outstanding. The Irish signed a pair of Top 100 players in the 2018 class (Houston Griffith, Derrik Allen) and a five-star player in the 2019 class (Kyle Hamilton).

It seemed the Irish were on the verge of recruiting that position as well as any team in the country. Allen, who wasn't recruited by current safeties coach Terry Joseph, has since transferred, and Notre Dame failed to sign a single safety in the 2020 class.

The Irish did get a commitment from Illinois three-star safety Justin Walters in the 2021 class, and I like Walters as a prospect, but beyond that there's a major question mark about safety recruiting in the 2021 class.

Notre Dame has already been eliminated or missed on a number of top safety prospects, and the staff is starting to expand the board. Oklahoma three-star safety Kendal Daniels was offered in January and recently named Notre Dame among his 12 finalists, but that's a big list.

After that, I can't point to a single safety in this class that I view as Notre Dame leading for, or even being in the top three to four in their recruitment. There's plenty of time to recover, but after missing out on safeties in 2020 the Irish must bounce back and land another talented player at this position.

NFL DRAFT PROJECTIONS

The NFL Draft is just over a week away and there could be as many as seven former Notre Dame players taken in the draft. The mock draft season is in full effect, but here's the value grade I would place on each player:

Cole Kmet, Tight End - Projection: Round 1-2

Kmet is not only the top tight end in this draft, but I believe there's distance between him and the next two tight ends, which I believe are Harrison Bryant (Florida Atlantic) and Adam Trautman (Dayton).

On top of that, Kmet is a very raw player still that has room to get a lot better. If he came back as a senior I believe a healthy season would have resulted in him going in the middle of the first round. So a team that understands projection could look at that and snatch him up late in round one.

Chase Claypool, Wide Receiver - Projection: Round 1-2

Claypool is a challenging player to project because his game still needs a lot of work. From a developmental standpoint he's probably a round three to four player. His route technique needs the most work, and I think that knocks him in the eyes of some scouts and analysts.

But from a tools and productions standpoint he's a first round caliber player. His size is elite, he's fast, he's athletic, he has strong hands, he can win one-on-ones and he showed as a senior the ability to make plays after the catch. He can also play all over the field and he's a brilliant special teams player.

Julian Okwara, Defensive End - Projection: Round 2-3

Okwara, like Claypool, is hard to project. In my view, Khalid Kareem was the better all-around player the last two seasons, but Okwara has more upside and raw tools. He's an explosive player that has a unique combination of length and explosiveness off the edge.

The issue for Okwara is his production wasn't that of a first round pick, and that's why he is being dropped in the third round of several recent mock drafts. If a team is in need of an explosive edge rusher there aren't many in the draft with more potential than Okwara.

Khalid Kareem, Defensive End - Projection: Round 3

Kareem is the exact opposite of Okwara. He lacks the explosiveness and athleticism that his former teammate brings to the table, but he was a steady, productive and clutch player for Notre Dame the last two seasons. Kareem also showed a lot of heart, toughness and leadership as a senior.

He won't be flashy, and he's not really a first or second round caliber athlete, but in the third round a team could land a guy with elite length, a great deal of experience, leadership potential, a strong all-around game and versatililty.

Troy Pride Jr., Cornerback - Projection: Round 3-4

Pride showed flashes of being a second round caliber player, but consistency throughout his career was a bit of an issue. Not getting the chance to improve his 40-time at the Notre Dame Pro Day (which was canceled) might have hurt his stock, because I believe he would have run in the mid to low 4.3s with a second attempt at that.

Pride has very good coverage skills, and he can thrive in man and zone coverage. He doesn't have great length and he isn't a strong tackler, but he shows top-notch coverage instincts against routes. His projection as a slot player is really good, and that could vault his stock.

Alohi Gilman, Safety - Projection: Round 4-5

No, Alohi Gilman isn't a burner, but there's a lot more to being a top-notch athlete than just raw speed. Gilman played fast at Notre Dame because he's a high-quality all-around athlete. Gilman also showed throughout his career he's a clutch player.

Gilman could be a nickel safety in some defenses and he's a defender that can play the alleys and handle coverage. His lack of size is what really knocks him down the. board, but his playmaking ability and leadership vault him up the board.

Jalen Elliott, Safety - Projection: Round 5-6

Elliott's inconsistency and poor testing performance at the combine really knocked down his stock. He's a much better athlete on film than he showed at the combine. But his film will also show a player that is up-and-down from a technique standpoint, and that could ultimately drive down his draft stock.

His experience on special teams could help him recover, but Elliott is going to be a bottom couple of rounds guy that will need a strong camp to make a team. The tools are there, however, if he can shore up his technique and be more consistent.

Asmar Bilal, Linebacker - Projection: Round 7-Undrafted

Bilal's lack of instincts and limited production will likely make him an undrafted player. There was a chance he could have jumped into the late rounds with a strong performance at the pro day, but that was canceled, which hurt him a great deal.

Jamir Jones, Defensive End - Projection: Undrafted

Like Bilal, not having a pro day at Notre Dame hurt his chances at jumping into the end of the draft. If a team really studies his film this year there's a chance he could jump into the later rounds. Jones showed a strong all-around game this season, and he has a long special teams background, which could cause a team to fall in love with him late in the draft.

Tony Jones Jr., Running Back - Projection: Undrafted

Jones is one of the best pass blockers and running back pass catchers in this draft, which could result in a team grabbing him in the final round. Those will also be the traits that give him a chance to make a team, but his testing performance at the combine will make it much harder for him to get drafted.

Chris Finke, Wide Receiver - Projection: Undrafted

Finke was productive at Notre Dame but his lack of speed and strength will likely make him an undrafted player.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Former Notre Dame star safety and NFL All-Pro Harrison Smith chatted with special teams coordinator Brian Polian.

FILM TO WATCH

Working through some cornerbacks in the 2021 class that I like, and the latest I want you all to watch is Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star corner Philip Riley.

Notre Dame has a chance with Riley, especially if they can get him on campus in the near future.

